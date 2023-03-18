Restaurant review: Does Terre at Castlemartyr Resort live up to the hype?

Castlemartyr Resort was the near-perfect metaphor for the hubristic rise and subsequent implosion of the Celtic Tiger empire, an ultra-glamorous €70m opening in 2007/08 just as the global markets suddenly began coughing up blood. What was intended to be one of the most salubrious five-star hotels in Ireland was instead condemned to over 10 years of trying to operate a Rolls Royce with a moped’s engine.
No one goes to a restaurant to hear the music yet it remains an essential though tricky ambient ‘ingredient’. Here is it is a very ‘forward’ melange of mainstream rock (Led Zeppelin, Guns & Roses, Smiths, U2, Chic, Free, et al) intended to project rock’n’roll insouciance. Except it doesn’t. In the open plan kitchen, where it is played loud enough to be heard properly, chefs are rigid as automatons, eyes down, glued to their station, silent other than barking ‘yes chef’ in reply to Crepel’s orders; it’s like a party in a morgue. In the dining room, it must be turned way down to facilitate conversation, especially amongst older diners; it sounds tinny, shorn of energy, like straining to hear the party when locked outside. The Irish dining audience has an unerring nose for artifice and this ‘statement’ playlist reeks of it; a little less effort, and a bit more relaxation would suffice.
9
9
8.5
8
Tasting Menu, €180pp (€210pp from April 1); Wine/Beverage pairing, €110/€220
- Joe was a guest of Castlemartyr Resort.
Castlemartyr Resort, Castlemartyr, Co Cork
Tel: 021-4219053
Dinner, Wednesday to Saturday, 6.30-8.30pm; lunch, Friday/Saturday, 1-2pm