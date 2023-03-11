Restaurant review: Denj Persian Restaurant provides a rich and complex Middle-Eastern menu

- Denj Persian Restaurant
- 3-5 Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
- 5pm-10pm, Wednesday-Saturday; 3pm-8pm, Sunday
- Tel: 01-5588622
- www.denjpersiancuisine.com
- Instagram: @denjdublin
In mid-September last year 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died of head injuries received while in police custody in Iran, having been arrested because a member of the religious police decided her hijab wasn’t on correctly. Outraged Iranians began protesting in tens of thousands and were promptly arrested. This week a new range of protests began over multiple incidents of poisoning of teenage schoolgirls.
Dinner for two including starters, mains, desserts and extra sides and bread cost €155.15
- Food: 8/10
- Wine: 7/10
- Service: 9/10
- Ambience: 8.5/10
- Value: 8/10
- In a Sentence: Denj is offering something genuinely different, with complex flavour-driven dishes served by charming staff.