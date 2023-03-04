Restaurant review: Sakura's Japanese fare gets the thumbs-up from a discerning young diner

- Sakura
- 38 MacCurtain Street, Cork
- Tel: 021 4508228
- sakurajapaneserestaurant.ie
- Opening Hours: Mon to Fri, 4pm-10.30pm; Sat/Sun, 12.30pm-10.30pm (lunch, then dinner from 3.30pm)
Though I harbour no favourites, loving all three of The Progeny equally, with La Daughter on the cusp of her teens and still my most frequent culinary companion of the three, I am beginning to at least concede to the truth in the old saw that boys have their mums, girls have their dads.
- Food: 7.5
- Service: 8
- Value: 9
- Atmosphere: 8.5
- Tab: €48 (including tip, very generous portions, more food than we could finish)