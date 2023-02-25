Restaurant review: Umi Falafel serves up fine falafel fare - and a generous helping of joy

- Umi Falafel
- 11/12 Academy Street, Cork, T12 T381
- Tel 021 427 4466
- www.umifalafel.ie/location/academy-st-cork/
- Open 7 days from 11:00 to 21:00
FOR years in the hospitality world, “pizza, pasta, burgers” has been dismissive shorthand for a class of uninspired mid-range offering where business model is all about volume and high turnover, and originality, imagination and creativity are best left to Picasso or Pixar.
BUT the former Examiner and Echo offices are now swish apartments and the once scruffy street is infinitely smarter. Umi falafel — with the very decent Lovin’ Salads alongside — has certainly improved the street’s ‘wellness’ offering.
The interior is ‘minimalist-canteen’ or even just ‘canteen’ but it’s all about the atmosphere: the polyglottal hum of a contented young crowd from all corners of the globe is a fair reflection of an ongoing and wonderful evolution of Cork as a buzzing, multi-cultural little city.
What’s more, these young diners are happily socialising with nary a drop of alcohol in sight — yes, there are even a few of yoga mats hanging from chairs — and the vibe is friendly and welcoming, further enhanced by quite charming staff.
- Food: 8.5 for the falafel (6.5 for the rest, a ‘mixed bag’)
- Service: 8
- Value: 9
- Atmosphere: 8
- Tab: €82.25 (excluding tip; far more food than needed)