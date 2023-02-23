Krispy Kreme: American doughnut chain to open in Cork and Galway

US sweet-treats giant's Irish excursion follows the heights of the doughnut craze, and a homegrown contender in the Offbeat franchise
Krispy Kreme today opened its 12th Irish shop in Carrickmines. Co Dublin, in January of 2023. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 11:41
Mike McGrath Bryan

American doughnut giant, Krispy Kreme, is to open on Cork's Patrick Street in April. And this will follow a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop on William Street in Galway next month. 

Demand for the European-originating baked treats has endured here in recent years, as the success of the national Offbeat chain, and the continued reign of Dublin's Rolling Donut demonstrate.

The chain has announced a March opening for William Street in Galway, to be followed in April by an opening on Cork's Patrick Street — saying the openings will create 30 jobs between manufacture/production, service and delivery.

A box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts
A box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Ireland country manager, said: “Since our first Irish shop opening nearly five years ago in September 2018, we have loved every moment of spreading the joy of our made fresh daily doughnuts to the people of Ireland. We are delighted to now bring the Krispy Kreme experience to the people of Galway and Cork this Spring.”

The openings come in addition to 64 cabinet locations at Tesco outlets and petrol stations around the country, and the new shops will also offer click-and-collect options.

The doughnut range will include original glazed as well as Cookies and Kreme, Lotus Biscoff, and Nutty Chocolatta.

