Top 8: Luxurious but cheap chocolate treats for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day doesn’t seem like the kind of day we should talk about budgets, but when there are gifts that are luxurious and delicious and cost relatively little, we can have our chocolate and eat it.
I was spoilt for choice when I went shopping locally. This year I didn’t have to go online for treats, and it felt good to support local shops. The quality of chocolate is improving all the time, and we are getting interesting imports to pair with local producers.
Cocoa beans cannot be grown here, so chocolatiers have to import them or ready-made couverture and add their own textures and flavours (often Irish) for variety and individuality.
The demand for good quality chocolate increased during Covid when, without restaurant and café treats, we looked to more expensive brands of chocolate, recognising the difference between dark chocolate that is mellow, not bitter, smooth, not chalky, and milk chocolate that is rich, not fatty or too oily.
To enjoy chocolate to the full, place a small piece in the mouth and allow it to melt slowly on the palate to release all its complex flavours. Chocolate, like lovemaking, is best enjoyed at your own pace, but give slow a chance.