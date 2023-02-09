Top 8: Luxurious but cheap chocolate treats for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day doesn’t seem like the kind of day we should talk about budgets, but when there are gifts that are luxurious and delicious and cost relatively little, we can have our chocolate and eat it.

I was spoilt for choice when I went shopping locally. This year I didn’t have to go online for treats, and it felt good to support local shops. The quality of chocolate is improving all the time, and we are getting interesting imports to pair with local producers.

Cocoa beans cannot be grown here, so chocolatiers have to import them or ready-made couverture and add their own textures and flavours (often Irish) for variety and individuality.

The demand for good quality chocolate increased during Covid when, without restaurant and café treats, we looked to more expensive brands of chocolate, recognising the difference between dark chocolate that is mellow, not bitter, smooth, not chalky, and milk chocolate that is rich, not fatty or too oily.

To enjoy chocolate to the full, place a small piece in the mouth and allow it to melt slowly on the palate to release all its complex flavours. Chocolate, like lovemaking, is best enjoyed at your own pace, but give slow a chance.

Forest Feast €6.95

Forest Feast Pictures: Denis Minihane

Orange dark chocolate coats small, fresh, crunchy hazelnuts for excellent contrast. The orange isn’t too strong so the nut flavour comes through a decent 55% cocoa solids dark chocolate. Gluten-free and suitable for vegans, a reasonably priced treat. Made in Co Armagh, often available in Blarney Woollen Mills and Avoca. We also liked Antica Torroneria Piemontese (€13.95), both from a good selection in Bradleys, North Main St, Cork.

Skelligs marshmallow clusters €6.50

Skelligs marshmallow clusters. Pictures Denis Minihane

Mini marshmallows are covered in a generous amount of good-quality milk chocolate. Not too sweet, even the marshmallows were not oversweet. A look back at childhood, these clusters will be delicious with coffee during the day or as an after-supper surprise. A good product made in Kerry.

Chez Emily Truffles €7.95

Chez Emily Truffles

Creamy cocoa butter is the base for these milk chocolate truffles which are topped with flaky shards of chocolate to provide some textural interest. Delicious with post-supper coffee. A good product made in Co Dublin.

M&S I Love You Very Munch €7

M&S I Love You Very Munch

The heart-shaped tin is for the love of your life who likes to reuse packaging and doesn’t like rich, creamy chocolate fillings. Chocolate-coated pretzels, peanuts, almond and popcorn will make for a fun movie night. The quantity looks small at first, but there’s quite enough for two.

Booja Booja €6.49

Booja Booja

Eight almond salted caramel chocolate truffles are vegan, soya and dairy free and completely delicious. Inside is a ganache made from dark chocolate, almond and sea salt with almond and cocoa butters. The salted caramel provides a chewy layer, contrasting with the softness of the ganache, all coated in dark chocolate and a dusting of chocolate powder. Made in Britain. We bought in SuperValu Ballincollig, Cork.

Cocoa truffle selection €15

Cocoa truffle selection

In various sizes from 8-24 chocolates, this one has 12 luxurious truffles intensely flavoured with natural fruits, nuts, double chocolate in a soft, velvety textured ganache. Made in Cork by talented chef Brendan Cashman, these can be bought in the newly expanded café in Winthrop Arcade and on line @ cocoacork.ie. Special.

Chocolate Shop heart chocolates €12

Chocolate Shop heart chocolates

A selection of 12 heart-shaped delicious chocolates is filled with praline in the milk chocolate, and caramel in the white chocolate. The quality shining through, a safe bet if you don’t quite know the taste of your new Valentine. From a large selection, a chocolate smiling bear is another fun option for sharing (€5.95). At English Market, Cork and online at chocolate.ie.

Leonidas Heart box selection €11

Leonidas Heart box selection

A milk chocolate selection of nine chocolates which are satisfyingly creamy and light from this shop which has a high standard of chocolate and fillings. Plenty of options from single chocolate lollipops (€2.50) to hampers (€65), available in shops nationwide and at leonidasonline.ie.