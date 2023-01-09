Viking Toast recipe: How to make the tasty Pinch of Nom dish everyone’s raving about

If you’ve spent much time on social media this week, you may have come across people raving about Viking Toast.
From TikTok to Twitter, an easy recipe from the new Pinch of Nom: Enjoy cookbook is getting rave reviews — not least on Facebook where members of their 980k-strong dedicated group have been sharing their love for the simple dish, with one word coming up time and time again: “delicious.”
Created by Kate and Kay Allinson, they say it was inspired by a topping on an earlier recipe they published called Viking Pork. “Inspired by the melty cheese and onion from our Viking Pork recipe, we thought we’d try out the same golden, tangy topping on toast (and it works a treat!),” they say.
Want to make it yourself? Here's the full recipe:
Viking Toast
Looking for a speedy brunch with bold flavours? This Viking Toast is the one!
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
low-calorie cooking spray
1/2 small onion, peeled and thinly sliced
40g reduced-fat mature Cheddar cheese
1/2 tsp Henderson’s relish or Worchestershire sauce
small pinch of mustard powder
1 medium egg yolk
1 tsp skimmed milk
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 medium slice of wholemeal bread, about 37g
Method
Spray a small frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a mediium heat. Add the onion and fry for 2-3 minutes, until softened and beginning to brown.
Place the cooked onion in a small bowl and add the cheese, Henderson’s relish or Worchestershire sauce, mustard powder, egg yolk and milk and season well with salt and black pepper. Mix well.
Preheat the grill to a medium heat. Place the bread on the grill-pan rack and place under the grill until just beginning to colour. Remove from under the grill.
Turn the toast over and evenl spread the cheese and onion mixture over the untoasted side. Place back under the grill for 3 - 4 minutes or until the cheese has melted and is golden brown. Serve at once.
Recipe from Pinch of Nom: Enjoy by Kate and Kay Allinson, out now (£20, Bluebird). Picture credit: Mike English
