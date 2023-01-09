Viking Toast recipe: How to make the tasty Pinch of Nom dish everyone’s raving about

Does the toast we keep seeing on TikTok live up to the hype? Here's the full recipe to try yourself
Viking Toast recipe: How to make the tasty Pinch of Nom dish everyone’s raving about

Viking Toast by by Kate and Kay Allinson, authors of Pinch of Nom: Enjoy. Picture: Mike English

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 16:04
Denise O’Donoghue

If you’ve spent much time on social media this week, you may have come across people raving about Viking Toast.

From TikTok to Twitter, an easy recipe from the new Pinch of Nom: Enjoy cookbook is getting rave reviews — not least on Facebook where members of their 980k-strong dedicated group have been sharing their love for the simple dish, with one word coming up time and time again: “delicious.” 

Created by Kate and Kay Allinson, they say it was inspired by a topping on an earlier recipe they published called Viking Pork. “Inspired by the melty cheese and onion from our Viking Pork recipe, we thought we’d try out the same golden, tangy topping on toast (and it works a treat!),” they say.

Want to make it yourself? Here's the full recipe:

Viking Toast

recipe by:Kate and Kay Allinson

Looking for a speedy brunch with bold flavours? This Viking Toast is the one!

Viking Toast

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • low-calorie cooking spray

  • 1/2 small onion, peeled and thinly sliced

  • 40g reduced-fat mature Cheddar cheese

  • 1/2 tsp Henderson’s relish or Worchestershire sauce

  • small pinch of mustard powder

  • 1 medium egg yolk

  • 1 tsp skimmed milk

  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 medium slice of wholemeal bread, about 37g

Method

  1. Spray a small frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a mediium heat. Add the onion and fry for 2-3 minutes, until softened and beginning to brown.

  2. Place the cooked onion in a small bowl and add the cheese, Henderson’s relish or Worchestershire sauce, mustard powder, egg yolk and milk and season well with salt and black pepper. Mix well.

  3. Preheat the grill to a medium heat. Place the bread on the grill-pan rack and place under the grill until just beginning to colour. Remove from under the grill.

  4. Turn the toast over and evenl spread the cheese and onion mixture over the untoasted side. Place back under the grill for 3 - 4 minutes or until the cheese has melted and is golden brown. Serve at once.

    Recipe from Pinch of Nom: Enjoy by Kate and Kay Allinson, out now (£20, Bluebird). Picture credit: Mike English

  • Recipe from Pinch of Nom: Enjoy by Kate and Kay Allinson, out now (£20, Bluebird).

Read More

Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners that will guarantee clean plates each evening

More in this section

Soup recipe: How to make a quick and easy tomato and red lentil soup for lunch Soup recipe: How to make a quick and easy tomato and red lentil soup for lunch
Midweek meals: Five healthy dinner recipes ready in an hour or less Midweek meals: Five healthy dinner recipes ready in an hour or less
cacio e pepe, traditional Italian dish of pasta spaghetti mixed with grated pecorino cheese and dusted with freshly ground black This TikTok recipe for cacio e pepe from The Pasta Queen is the perfect midweek dinner
<p>Some mouthwatering recipes to try this week</p>

Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners that will guarantee clean plates each evening

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s