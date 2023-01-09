Midweek meals: Five comforting dinners that will guarantee clean plates each evening

Delicious and nutritious, these dinners are perfect for dinner
Some mouthwatering recipes to try this week

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 06:00

Rosemary Roast Chicken

recipe by:Jamie Oliver

A hearty homemade meal for long evenings

Rosemary Roast Chicken

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

55 mins

Total Time

1 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 1kg (2 1/4lbs) mixed chicken thighs and drumsticks, skin on, bone in

  • 3 cloves of garlic

  • 3 leeks

  • 3 sprigs of rosemary

  • 250ml (9fl oz) nice cider

  • 1 x 400g (14oz) tin of butter beans

  • 30g (1 1/4oz) Stilton cheese

  • 3 tbsp full-fat crème fraîche

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚/Gas Mark 4.

  2. Put the chicken into a large cold shallow casserole pan and place on a high heat. Fry for 10 minutes, or until golden all over, turning regularly, while you peel and finely slice the garlic, and wash, trim and very finely slice the leeks.

  3. Pick and roughly chop the rosemary leaves, then add to the pan with the garlic and leeks, season with sea salt and black pepper, mix well and cook for a couple of minutes to soften slightly.

  4. Make sure the chicken is skin side up, then pour in the cider, half drain and add the beans, and roast for 45 minutes or until the chicken pulls easily away from the bone.

  5. Move the pan to a medium-high heat on the hob. Bomb in the little nuggets of Stilton and add the crème fraîche. Mix well, simmer for just a few minutes, then you’re ready to serve.

 

Pasta & Meatballs

recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

A simple, delicious and cost-effective meal

Pasta & Meatballs

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 360g Meatballs

  • 2 onions, chopped

  • 3 carrots, peeled and sliced

  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes

  • 1 tin chickpeas

  • 300g dried pasta

Method

  1. Preheat your (fan) oven to 180°C. Put the meatballs into an oven-proof dish and bake in the oven for 25 minutes.

  2. In the meantime, put a large saucepan on medium heat. Pour in vegetable oil, then add the onion and cook until it begins to turn pale and soften, add the chopped and sliced carrots then stir.

  3. Pour in the tinned tomatoes, add a pinch of sugar, salt and pepper, and then allow the sauce to come to a simmer. Cover and leave simmering while the meatballs continue to cook.

  4. Once the meatballs have cooked, carefully spoon them into the sauce that is still bubbling. Pour in the drained chickpeas and stir.

  5. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet. Once cooked, serve the pasta and meatballs.

 

Vegetarian enchiladas

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Easy, healthy and delicious. I love making this dinner during the week

Vegetarian enchiladas

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and cubed

  • a handful of mint leaves, chopped

  • juice of 1 lime

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • ½ red onion, finely chopped

  • 1 courgette, sliced into strips

  • 2 red peppers, sliced into strips

  • 30g fajita spice mix (homemade or shop-bought)

  • 1 garlic clove, crushed

  • 2 tortilla wraps

  • 60ml tomato passata

  • 50g Cheddar, grated (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option)

  • 2 tbsp Greek yoghurt, to serve (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

  2. Use a fork to mash the avocado, mint and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.

  3. Heat the olive oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened.

  4. Add the peppers, courgette, spice mix and garlic and cook for 3–5 minutes, then set aside.

  5. Divide the avocado mixture between the two tortillas, spreading it into an even layer. Add a layer of passata, followed by a layer of peppers and courgette mixture.

  6. Neatly roll each tortilla, then place them side by side in an ovenproof dish.

  7. Sprinkle the Cheddar over and place in the oven.

  8. Bake for 15–20 minutes.

  9. Divide the enchiladas between warmed serving plates and top each one with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.

 

10-minute naan bread pizza

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Naan breads are perfect pizza bases when after-school activities demand a swift dinner

10-minute naan bread pizza

Servings

4

Cooking Time

13 mins

Total Time

13 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 plain naan breads

  • 300g passata

  • 400g Mozzarella

  • Suggested toppings:

  • Pepperoni

  • Finely sliced red onion

  • Roasted peppers

  • Jalapeno peppers

  • Sliced olives

  • Parmesan

  • Rocket

  • Pesto

Method

  1. Turn the oven on to 200°C with the baking tins inside, preheating while you assemble your pizza. 

  2. Sprinkle the naan breads lightly with water before spreading with passata, salt and pepper. Dotting pesto on top of the passata is delicious if you like pesto. 

  3. Follow with cheese, and the toppings of your choice. 

  4. Bake for ten minutes, until the cheese has melted and the naans are pillowy and crisped at the edges. 

 

Parmesan chicken goujons

For a delicious and nutritious family supper, try these cheesy goujons with rich tomato sauce

Parmesan chicken goujons

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

18 mins

Total Time

28 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 600g boneless and skinless chicken

  • 50g plain flour

  • salt

  • freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 eggs, beaten

  • 100g breadcrumbs

  • 50g Parmesan, finely grated

  • 3 tbsp sunflower oil

Method

  1. These can either be cooked on the hob or in the oven. If using the oven, preheat to 200°C, gas mark 6, and place on a baking tray in the oven to preheat.

  2. Cut the chicken into goujons the size of a big finger (1x10cm or ½x4in). Place the flour in a mixing bowl or in a plastic bag with some salt and pepper. Place the beaten eggs in another bowl. Mix the breadcrumbs and finely grated cheese together and place in a bowl or bag as well.

  3. Toss the goujons in the seasoned flour, making sure they do not stick together, then remove. Shake off the excess flour and dip them in the beaten egg. Remove from the egg, letting the excess drip off, and toss into the breadcrumb cheese mix. Shake off the excess and lay the goujons on a plate.

  4. To cook on the hob: Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat. When the oil is hot, add the goujons in a single layer, cook on one side for about 3 minutes until golden, then turn down the heat and flip the pieces over. Cook on the other side for about 4 minutes, until cooked through and golden.

  5. To cook the goujons in the oven: Drizzle the base of the preheated tray with the oil and lay the floured and seasoned goujons in a single layer. Bake in the oven for about 12-18 minutes, turning the goujons over halfway through, or when golden on one side. When they are completely cooked, remove from the oven and serve.
    This recipe is from Rachel's Favourite Food At Home.

