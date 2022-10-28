Lunch to go: Turn a packet of instant noodles into a delicious meal 

In my opinion, ramen noodles are the most underrated and ultra-flexible convenience food. That tiny packet of MSG-loaded flavouring aside, these blocks of pre-cooked and fried wheat noodles are a brilliant base for a wholesome and filling lunch that can be assembled in a matter of minutes. I like to pimp my noodles with a chilli and garlic sauce like sriracha and when in the office, frontload with a pre-bought stir-fry mix and some nuts or seeds for protein. A friend of mine sprinkles Bombay Mix on top of hers, adding crunch and a hint of spice in what I think may be the most inspired lunch topping yet.

Supercharged instant noodles recipe by:Ciara McDonnell Servings 1 Preparation Time  5 mins Total Time  5 mins Course  Main Ingredients 1 tsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp sriracha

1 garlic clove, crushed (optional)

1/2 inch ginger, grated (optional)

1/2 chilli, finely sliced (optional)

1 packet of instant noodles, flavour your choice

1 package fresh stir-fry mix

To serve

Nuts or seeds

Leftover roast meat Method I like to prepare my ramen sauce at home to store in my lunch bag. In a small jar, I shake together the soy, sriracha, garlic, ginger and chilli with a tablespoon of water. Sometimes I squeeze in some lime or a drizzle of maple syrup, but these are unnecessary. When ready to eat, lay your vegetables at the bottom of a bowl and top with the dried noodles. Pour over boiling water and cover with a plate. Leave for three minutes. Using a fork, stir the ramen noodles and vegetables, and add your sauce, forking through to make sure that it is all well coated. Top with seeds, leftover roast meat or even some Bombay Mix. Enjoy.