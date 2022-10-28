Lunch to go: Turn a packet of instant noodles into a delicious meal 

Pimp your noodles with big-flavours — garlic, chilli and ginger - to spice up your midday bite
Enjoy souped up ramen in moments this week. 

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 02:05
Ciara McDonnell

In my opinion, ramen noodles are the most underrated and ultra-flexible convenience food. That tiny packet of MSG-loaded flavouring aside, these blocks of pre-cooked and fried wheat noodles are a brilliant base for a wholesome and filling lunch that can be assembled in a matter of minutes. I like to pimp my noodles with a chilli and garlic sauce like sriracha and when in the office, frontload with a pre-bought stir-fry mix and some nuts or seeds for protein. A friend of mine sprinkles Bombay Mix on top of hers, adding crunch and a hint of spice in what I think may be the most inspired lunch topping yet.

Supercharged instant noodles

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Ramen noodles are the most underrated and ultra-flexible convenience food.

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp soy sauce

  • 1/2 tsp sriracha

  • 1 garlic clove, crushed (optional)

  • 1/2 inch ginger, grated (optional)

  • 1/2 chilli, finely sliced (optional)

  • 1 packet of instant noodles, flavour your choice

  • 1 package fresh stir-fry mix

  • To serve

  • Nuts or seeds

  • Leftover roast meat

Method

  1. I like to prepare my ramen sauce at home to store in my lunch bag. In a small jar, I shake together the soy, sriracha, garlic, ginger and chilli with a tablespoon of water. Sometimes I squeeze in some lime or a drizzle of maple syrup, but these are unnecessary.

  2. When ready to eat, lay your vegetables at the bottom of a bowl and top with the dried noodles. Pour over boiling water and cover with a plate. Leave for three minutes.

  3. Using a fork, stir the ramen noodles and vegetables, and add your sauce, forking through to make sure that it is all well coated. Top with seeds, leftover roast meat or even some Bombay Mix. Enjoy.

SHELF LIFE

Top-notch pies on sale at Cork's Black Market from November 4.
Top-notch pies on sale at Cork's Black Market from November 4.

If you work near The Black Market in Cork, then you are in for a huge treat. The Pie Guys are opening a stall on November 4, and I will be first in the queue when they do. Owners Jamie Kelly and Tim Kennedy are focusing on local produce, offering of three pies for the first phase of their food adventure. Choose from Beef and Beamish, Chicken and Tarragon or Leek and Gruyere — all stuffed with the best quality ingredients sourced as locally as possible. Jamie has been working at Ballinspittle’s Diva for the last eight years under the tutelage of Shannen Butler Keane, so expect the flakiest pastry and decadent fillings. You can choose from either a pie on its own for €9 or make a meal of it for €12 and enjoy your pie served with 70/30 mash (70% potato, 30% butter), buttermilk ‘slaw and house pickle.

<p>Book Jacket for Lush by Daniel Lambert </p>

Daniel Lambert: ‘It takes me five hours to get a minute's worth of content for TikTok’

READ NOW

