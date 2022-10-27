Comfort food: the roast potato recipe that went viral and Irish-style nachos

Method

Start by heating the olive oil in a frying pan. Add the beef mince and bacon pieces and fry over a medium heat, stirring regularly, until the mince is brown and the bacon is cooked.

Add the onion into the pan and cook for a further minute or so.

Pour the Guinness into the pan. Let this reduce for about 10 minutes on a medium heat. Once the stout has reduced, add in the beef stock, chopped tomatoes, thyme, Worcestershire sauce, spices and sugar.

Stir until everything is combined, season well with salt and let the nacho mince simmer gently for about 20 minutes until it has thickened nicely.

Cut your potatoes lengthways into 5mm-thick discs and pat them dry with a clean tea towel or kitchen paper.

Heat the oil in your deep fat fryer to 180°C – you will need about 2 litres depending on the size of your fryer. If you don’t have a deep fat fryer, you’ll need a thermometer or temperature probe, a deep saucepan and about a litre of vegetable oil – your pot should be no more than one-third full.

Fry the potatoes for 8–10 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Season them with salt and place in a single layer on a baking tray lined with baking paper.

Once your mince mix is ready, spoon it on top of your potatoes. Try to work fast or you risk your spuds starting to get soggy! Sprinkle the grated Cheddar over the mince and place under a medium-high grill until the cheese is golden brown.