These cheese and chilli scones are everything I need in a packed lunch 

I am nearly always last on my priority list when preparing packed lunches. Before rushing out the door to the office, I make lunches for my children and husband but often throw snacks such as fruit, nuts and crackers into my travel bag.

Last week, I decided to redress the situation and made a batch of these delicious savoury scones for the freezer. Based on Darina Allen's basic scone recipes, they are tender enough to be eaten without butter and can be grabbed from the freezer in the knowledge that by lunchtime, they will be defrosted and at room temperature.