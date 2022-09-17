Darina Allen: Old thrifty ways are key to beating budget blues

Beef and oxtail stew
Oxtail costs very little and makes an extraordinarily rich and flavoursome winter stew, considering how cheap it is.
Servings6
Preparation Time 45 mins
Cooking Time 3 hours 0 mins
Total Time 3 hours 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 whole oxtails
450g (1lb) shin of beef or stewing beef, cut into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) cubes
110g (4oz) streaky bacon
25g (1oz) beef dripping or 2 tablespoons olive oil
225g (8oz) finely chopped onion
225g (8oz) carrots, cut into 2cm (3/4 inch) cubes
55g (generous 2oz) chopped celery
1 tbsp homemade tomato purée
1 bay leaf, 1 sprig of thyme and parsley stalks
salt and freshly ground pepper
150ml (5fl oz) red wine
450ml (16fl oz) homemade beef stock or 600ml (1 pint) all beef stock
175g (6oz) mushrooms (sliced)
15g (generous 1/2oz) roux
2 tbsp chopped parsley
Method
First, cut the oxtail into pieces through the natural joints – the joints are made of cartilage, so you won’t need a saw. If this seems like too much of a challenge, ask your butcher to disjoint the oxtail for you.
Cut the bacon into 2.5cm (1 inch) cubes.
Heat the dripping or olive oil in a frying pan, add the bacon and sauté for 1-2 minutes, add the vegetables, and cook for 2 - 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer into a casserole.
Add the beef and oxtail pieces to the pan, a few at a time and continue to cook until the meat is beginning to brown. Add to the casserole. Add the wine and 150ml (5fl oz) of stock to the pan. Bring to the boil and use a whisk to dissolve the caramelised meat juices from the pan, bring to the boil.
Add to the casserole with the herbs, stock and tomato purée. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover and cook either on top of the stove or in a preheated oven (160°C/325°F/ Gas Mark 3) very gently for 2 - 3 hours, or until the oxtail and vegetables are very tender.
Meanwhile, cook the sliced mushrooms in a hot frying pan in a little butter for 2 - 3 minutes. Stir into the oxtail stew and cook for about 5 minutes. Transfer the beef and oxtail to a hot serving dish and keep warm. Remove and discard the bay leaves, thyme and parsley stalks.
Bring the liquid back to the boil, whisk in a little roux and cook until slightly thickened. Add back in the meat and chopped parsley. Bring to the boil, taste and correct the seasoning. Serve in the hot serving dish with lots of champ.
Scallion Champ
A bowl of mashed potatoes flecked with green scallions with a blob of butter melting in the centre. ‘Comfort’ food at its best.
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
1.5kg (3lbs) unpeeled 'old' potatoes e.g. Golden Wonders or Kerr’s Pinks
110g (4oz) chopped scallions or spring onions (use the bulb and green stem) or 45g (scant 2oz) chopped chives
300-350ml (10 - 12fl oz) milk
50-110g (2 - 4oz) butter
salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Scrub the potatoes and boil them in their jackets.
Chop finely the scallions or spring onions or chopped chives. Cover with cold milk and bring slowly to the boil. Simmer for about 3 - 4 minutes, turn off the heat and leave to infuse.
Peel and mash the freshly boiled potatoes and while hot, mix with the boiling milk and onions, beat in the butter.
Season to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve in 1 large or 6 individual bowls with a knob of butter melting in the centre.
Scallion mash may be put aside and reheated later in a moderate oven, 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Cover with parchment paper while it reheats so that it doesn’t get a skin and add the lump of butter just before serving.
Old Fashioned Rice Pudding
A creamy rice pudding is one of the greatest treats on a chilly autumn day and costs very little to make.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
100g (3 1⁄2oz) pearl rice (short-grain rice)
50g (2oz) sugar
small knob of butter
1. 2 litres (2 pints) milk
1 x 1. 2 litre (2 pint) capacity pie dish (it’s important to have the correct size dish)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4.
Put the rice, sugar and butter into a pie dish. Bring the milk to the boil and pour over.
Bake for 1 – 1 1⁄2 hours. The skin should be golden, the rice underneath should be cooked through and have soaked up the milk, but still be soft and creamy.
Time it so that it’s ready just in time for pudding. If it has to wait in the oven for ages, it will be dry and dull and you’ll wonder why you bothered.
Serve with brown sugar and softly whipped cream.
Darina’s favourite apple and blackberry pie
Enjoy with a blob of softly whipped cream and soft brown sugar, it’s obligatory!
Servings8
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
Break-all-the-Rules Pastry:
225g (8oz) butter, softened
40g (1 1/2oz) caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
2 organic, free-range eggs
350g (12oz) plain flour, plus extra for dusting
1 organic, free-range egg, beaten with a dash of milk
For the filling:
600g (1lb 5oz) Bramley cooking apples, peeled and cut into large dice
110g (4oz) wild blackberries
150g (5oz) granulated sugar
To serve:
softly whipped cream
dark soft brown sugar
1 x 18cm x 30.5cm x 2.5cm (7 x 11 x 1 inch) deep square tin or 1 x 22.5cm (8 3/4 inch) round tin
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4.
To make the pastry, cream the butter and sugar together by hand or in a food processor.
Add the eggs one by one and beat for several minutes. Reduce the speed and mix in the flour slowly.
Turn out onto a piece of floured baking parchment, flatten into a round, then wrap and chill. This pastry needs to be chilled for at least 2 hours otherwise it is difficult to handle – better still, make it the day before.
Roll out the pastry to about 3mm (1/8 inch) thick, then use about two-thirds of it to line the tin.
Fill the pie to the top with the apples and blackberries and sprinkle with the sugar – brush the edges with water.
Cover with a lid of pastry, press the edges together to seal. Decorate with pastry leaves, brush with the beaten egg mixture and bake for 45 minutes – 1 hour until the apples are tender.
When cooked, sprinkle lightly with caster sugar, cut into pieces and serve with softly whipped cream and sugar.
You probably all know about Nell’s Wine Bar on MacCurtain Street in Cork. I popped in recently and greatly enjoyed several delicious small plates with a glass of orange wine. Flavours we so yummy that I enquired about the chef — apparently Epi Rogan from Iceland is in the kitchen.
- For more information, see nells_wine_bar on Instagram
Monday, 14th November 2022 from 2.30pm – 7pm.
Looking for something to do this Autumn? Gather a few friends together and join us. This is a great course to come and learn some practical hands-on skills and have fun for an afternoon. It gives a tantalising taste of the Ballymaloe Cookery School and provides inspiration for anyone eager to cook a variety of dishes with greater confidence.
Limited numbers, €215 per person. Recipes and tastings of all dishes included.
- For more information, see www.cookingisfun.ie
Organic and ethical meat boxes straight from the farmers. Get Googling — here are a few to start…
- Rare Ruminare - www.rareruminare.com
- Connemara Mountain Lamb – www.connemaramountainlamb.ie
- Coolanowle Organics – www.organicmeat.ie