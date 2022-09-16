Colm O'Gorman: Warm up with this comforting Moroccan-inspired dish 

The weather appears to be turning. I had to wear a jacket when leaving the house one day this week and there is a definite chill in the morning air. This sort of weather always gets me thinking about and cooking warming comfort food, soups and casseroles in particular. This week I made a variation on a Moroccan dish: Rfissa — a lovely chicken and lentil dish cooked in a beautiful fenugreek-flavoured broth.

In Morocco, this dish is served on a bed of shredded flatbreads or pastry, but as Moroccan flatbread are not so readily available here, I serve my version on a bed of pasta. Pappardelle is perfect for this, but you could also use fusilli. Because I serve this with pasta instead of shredded flatbreads, I also reduced the amount of liquid I use in this recipe to make a thicker sauce rather than a thin broth.