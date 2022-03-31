How to Bake: This recipe for easy brown scones is versatile and ready in under thirty minutes

If brown bread seems a bridge too far for those beginning a journey in baking, then scones are the bite-sized baby steps that will get you started. As a baking-phobic for years, it was the first recipe that worked for me and is singlehandedly responsible for removing fear from the idea of baking.

Sifting flour, salt and baking powder, rubbing in the butter is both easy and meditative. If it is early in the morning and I am considering the washing up, I add all the dry ingredients to the bowl and whisk to aerate and get rid of any lumps.