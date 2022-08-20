Michelle Darmody: Here's how to cook with blackberries

Chocolate tart served with blackberries
Delights of blackberry picking... enjoying the bounty
Servings4
Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins
Cooking Time 17 mins
Total Time 2 hours 17 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
For the pastry case:
140g cold butter, cubed
a pinch of sea salt
225g plain flour, sieved
60g golden caster sugar
1 egg lightly beaten
For the filling:
300mls cream
400g dark chocolate broken into small even size pieces
70g butter
30g blackberries, roughly chopped any extra juice set aside
Method
Add the salt to the flour to a large bowl and rub in the butter until it looks like rough breadcrumbs.
Stir the sugar into the egg to dissolve it slightly and add this to the flour mixture until it comes together as a dough.
Wrap it in baking parchment and place into the fridge to firm up for about two hours.
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees, grease and flour the sides of a 10–inch tart case and line the base with parchment.
Roll the pastry into a disc just larger than your tart case and gently nudge it in the tin. Bake blind for 12 minutes until the edges are just starting to colour.
Remove the beans, or whatever you use to blind bake, and brush the inside of the pastry case with the egg yolk. Place the case back into the oven for another five minutes or until it is golden. Allow to cool completely in the tin.
To make the filling heat the cream until it is shivering, just before it boils. Remove from the heat then add in the chocolate and butter and stir until glossy. Stir in the chopped blackberries. Allow to firm up for about five minutes then pour it into your cold tart case.
Allow the tart to cool in the fridge and serve with some extra blackberries.
Blackberry pear and ginger bake
A delicious bake to make the best use of your blackberry picking.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
60g cold butter, cubed
100g plain flour
60g muscovado sugar
1 tsp ground ginger
30g porridge oats
For the filling:
280g pears, after they have been cored, peeled and chopped
120g blackberries
10g golden caster sugar
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Rub the butter into the flour and sugar until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the porridge and ginger.
Place the chopped pear and blackberries into an ovenproof dish and toss them in the sugar. Sprinkle the topping over the fruit and very gently press it down.
Bake for about twenty minutes until the top is golden and the fruit is bubbling at the sides.