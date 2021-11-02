How to make the perfect beef stew and the common mistakes to avoid

Choose the right cut

The best stew is the kind that melts in your mouth, and the good news is: you will not find this result by using an expensive cut of meat. Long slow cooks like this require cuts of meat that have fat and muscle, so choose stewing beef only. It's called stewing beef for a reason.

Take the time to sear

A little bit of effort at the beginning of your stew-making will reap the rewards. Always sear your meat before you add the liquid and vegetables. A caramelised sear is essential to the flavour profile of a good stew, adding a rich undertone that you just won't get by throwing in the meat in its raw state.

You are not making soup

You want the stew to be slightly thickened, but not gloopy. This is best achieved by incorporating some ingredients that will thicken the stew gently as it cooks: starchy vegetables like potatoes, a coating of flour on your meat before you sear it.

Consider your vegetables

A stew is not a bin. The vegetables you add to your stew will complement and improve the nature of your stew. A good choice is always equal quantities of carrots, onion and celery. Most French savoury recipes begin with this combination of veg, cut very small - they call it a mirepoix. You do not need to be regimented in your choice though. I sometimes add whole pearl onions, or an entire bulb of garlic, halved as well as turnip when it's in season or small baby potatoes.

Herbs

Choose woody, hard-wearing herbs for your stew. Thyme, bay and rosemary are all good choices, but use what you like best.

Liquid matters

There are myriad options for how you form the sauce part of your stew. A good stock is essential; if your butcher stocks fresh beef (assuming you do not have your own) stock, then that is always the best option, an organic cube is the next best thing. Guinness or wine is always welcome, as is an ale if you have it. A tablespoon of tomato purée will add depth of flavour, and a tablespoon of redcurrant jelly stirred in at the end will make your sauce super shiny.