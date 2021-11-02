How to make the perfect beef stew and the common mistakes to avoid

The best stew is the kind that melts in your mouth, and the good news is: you will not find this result by using an expensive cut of meat. Long slow cooks like this require cuts of meat that have fat and muscle, so choose stewing beef only. It's called stewing beef for a reason.
A little bit of effort at the beginning of your stew-making will reap the rewards. Always sear your meat before you add the liquid and vegetables. A caramelised sear is essential to the flavour profile of a good stew, adding a rich undertone that you just won't get by throwing in the meat in its raw state.
You want the stew to be slightly thickened, but not gloopy. This is best achieved by incorporating some ingredients that will thicken the stew gently as it cooks: starchy vegetables like potatoes, a coating of flour on your meat before you sear it.
A stew is not a bin. The vegetables you add to your stew will complement and improve the nature of your stew. A good choice is always equal quantities of carrots, onion and celery. Most French savoury recipes begin with this combination of veg, cut very small - they call it a mirepoix. You do not need to be regimented in your choice though. I sometimes add whole pearl onions, or an entire bulb of garlic, halved as well as turnip when it's in season or small baby potatoes.
Choose woody, hard-wearing herbs for your stew. Thyme, bay and rosemary are all good choices, but use what you like best.
There are myriad options for how you form the sauce part of your stew. A good stock is essential; if your butcher stocks fresh beef (assuming you do not have your own) stock, then that is always the best option, an organic cube is the next best thing. Guinness or wine is always welcome, as is an ale if you have it. A tablespoon of tomato purée will add depth of flavour, and a tablespoon of redcurrant jelly stirred in at the end will make your sauce super shiny.
Ballymaloe beef stew
A good gutsy stew that can be made in large quantities – it reheats and freezes brilliantly
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time3 hours 0 mins
Total Time3 hours 10 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1.35kg (3 lb) well hung stewing beef or lean flank
4 large carrots cut into 1/2 inch (1cm) slices
2 parsnips cut in ¾ dice
285g (10 ozs) sliced onions
1 heaped tablespoon flour
150ml (5fl oz) red wine (or use all beef stock)
150ml (5fl oz) brown beef stock
250ml (8fl oz) homemade Tomato Purée, otherwise use best quality tinned tomato -pureed and sieved
175g (6 oz) sliced mushrooms
1 tbsp chopped parsley
salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Trim the meat of any excess fat, then prepare the vegetables. Cut the meat into 4cm cubes.
Heat the olive oil in a casserole; sweat the sliced onions carrots and parsnips on a gentle heat with a lid on for 10 minutes. Heat a little more olive oil in a frying pan until almost smoking. Sear the pieces of meat on all sides, reduce the heat, stir in flour, cook for 1 minutes, mix the wine, stock and tomato puree together and add gradually to the casserole. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Cover and cook gently. Cook gently for 2 ½ - 3 hours in a low oven, depending on the cut of meat, 160°C/325°F/gas mark 3. Meanwhile, sauté the mushrooms and add with the parsley to the casserole, 30 minutes approx. before the end of cooking. Serve with mashed potatoes or noodles and a good green salad.
Note: If you wish, you can cver the surface of the stew with 8 – 10 whole peeled potatoes laid on top and cooked for about an hour before the end of the cooking. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and cover with a lid