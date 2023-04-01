Better than bought: How to make delicious giant chocolate chip cookies

Once you've tried these chocolate chip cookies you'll never buy a packet of biscuits again 
These cookies take just 15 minutes in the oven.

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

These cookies are a real crowd-pleaser. I use a mix of dark and milk, but you can use one type of chocolate if you wish. 

White chocolate and chopped hazelnut are also a delicious substitution, I would recommend ninety grams of each.

These cookies are a real crowd-pleaser.

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 150g soft butter

  • 155g light muscovado sugar

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • ½ tsp bread soda, sieved

  • 225g plain flour, sieved

  • 90g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces

  • 90g milk chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 190°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

  2. Beat the butter and sugar until pale and creamy.

  3. Add the egg to the butter mixture using a low setting on your mixer or a wooden spoon.

  4. Mix in the bread soda and flour together and also add this to the butter mixture slowly.

  5. Stir in the broken chocolate.

  6. Divide the mixture into 12 using two dessertspoons. Place six balls of the mixture onto each baking tray and press them down slightly in the centre. Leave room for them to spread.

  7. Bake for about 15 minutes until they are starting to turn golden. Once cool enough to handle gently place the cookies onto a wire rack to cool completely.

#Food#How to Bakebetter than boughtCookiesCooking with KidsPerson: Michelle Darmody
