Better than bought: How to make delicious giant chocolate chip cookies

These cookies are a real crowd-pleaser. I use a mix of dark and milk, but you can use one type of chocolate if you wish.
White chocolate and chopped hazelnut are also a delicious substitution, I would recommend ninety grams of each.
Giant chocolate chip cookies
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
150g soft butter
155g light muscovado sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
½ tsp bread soda, sieved
225g plain flour, sieved
90g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces
90g milk chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Beat the butter and sugar until pale and creamy.
Add the egg to the butter mixture using a low setting on your mixer or a wooden spoon.
Mix in the bread soda and flour together and also add this to the butter mixture slowly.
Stir in the broken chocolate.
Divide the mixture into 12 using two dessertspoons. Place six balls of the mixture onto each baking tray and press them down slightly in the centre. Leave room for them to spread.
Bake for about 15 minutes until they are starting to turn golden. Once cool enough to handle gently place the cookies onto a wire rack to cool completely.