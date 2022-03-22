How to make the perfect baked oats and the common mistakes to avoid

Easy, delicious and a healthy way of eating cake for breakfast
Baked oats are just like having cake for breakfast. Picture: Flahavans.

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 07:05
Ciara McDonnell

While overnight oats will forever have our hearts, we find ourselves becoming more and more enamoured with baked oats. Perfect for individuals or a family, the addition of eggs to oats makes this a super nutritious way to start the day, and also it's a sneaky way of having cake for breakfast. 

There are few rules to making sure that your baked oats turn out perfect, every time - once you perfect the recipe you can experiment with flavour combinations. 

1. You can prepare it in advance 

I like to mix up my baked oats the night before, pop it in the fridge and slide it into the oven while I'm making my coffee. I add five minutes onto the cooking time to make up for the chill. You can also cook it the night before and reheat it in wedges. 

2. Don't forget to grease your tin 

Oats stick, so be sure to grease your pan generously. I like to use butter, but a flavourless oil is fine too. 

3. A high-speed blender is your friend

For the lightest batter, a high-speed blender will make quick use of your batter. Simply add your ingredients to the jug and whiz for thirty seconds until everything is completely smooth. 

4. Try silicone muffin trays

If you are making baked oats for the whole family, try baking them in silicone muffin trays. They will slip out easily and are pre-portioned, making them easy for storage in the fridge, where they will last all week. 

5. Don't forget the raising agent

A raising agent is the key to the light and cake-like texture of your baked oats. Eggs also help the rise, so don't scrimp. Vegans can use one tablespoon of flax seeds mixed with three tablespoons of water for each egg. 

Baked oats

If you like cake for breakfast, you'll love this

Baked oats

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • For the baked oats:

  • 100g Flahavan’s Oats

  • 120ml milk of choice

  • 2 tbsp Boyne Valley honey

  • 1 banana

  • 1 egg

  • ½ tsp vanilla extract (optional)

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • Pinch of salt

  • 2 X 240ml ramekins, buttered

  • For the fillings and toppings:

  • Honey, fresh berries, dried fruits, nuts, nut butter and chocolate chips

Method

  1. Pre-heat oven to 190°C/170°C/fan/gas 5.

  2. Combine all the ingredients in a high speed blender and blend for 1 minute. Pour the batter into 2 buttered ramekins and customise each serving by adding berries, chocolate chips, nuts, cocoa or whatever you like. Put on a the ramekins on a baking tray and bake for 20 minutes until risen. Remove from oven and add any extra toppings of your choice. Enjoy warm from the oven.

  3. This recipe can be doubled and baked in a large 22 x 33 cm/9 × 13 inch casserole dish. Allow an extra 5-10 minutes to the baking time.

  4. Serve hot.

    Suggested Toppings:
    Blueberry & Lemon: Stir 6 blueberries and ¼ teaspoon grated lemon zest into the blended batter in the ramekin. Top with 4-5 more blueberries and lemon zest.
    Raspberry & Almond: 6-8 raspberries & flaked almonds
    Banana, Cocoa and Chocolate Chip: ¼ banana, 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder & 1 teaspoon of chocolate chips
    Carrot, Raisin, Cinnamon & Pecans: ½ finely grated carrot, dash of cinnamon, 2-3 pecan nuts & 1 teaspoon of raisins

