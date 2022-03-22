How to make the perfect baked oats and the common mistakes to avoid

While overnight oats will forever have our hearts, we find ourselves becoming more and more enamoured with baked oats. Perfect for individuals or a family, the addition of eggs to oats makes this a super nutritious way to start the day, and also it's a sneaky way of having cake for breakfast.

There are few rules to making sure that your baked oats turn out perfect, every time - once you perfect the recipe you can experiment with flavour combinations.