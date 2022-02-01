How to make the perfect sweet and sour chicken and the common mistakes to avoid 

Don't get hung up on chicken

Sweet and sour is delicious with pork, prawns and tofu, so don't be afraid to use the protein of your choice. Toss tofu in five-spice and cornflour and cook either on a frying pan or in an air fryer until crispy, add prawns to the sauce five minutes before serving and cut pork into 5mm thick pieces before cooking.

To batter or not to batter, that is the question

While most Chinese takeaways serve their sweet and sour chicken deep fried with a crispy batter, for most home cooks, the ordeal of battering may be a bridge too far. If you can't bear the thought of your sweet and sour without a crispy crumb, then make Colm O'Gorman's crispy air fryer chicken and serve it with the sauce in our recipe below.

Will plain flour do?

Most recipes for sweet and sour include cornflour. This is for 'velveting' the meat or thickening the sauce and plain flour is an imperfect substitute. When mixed with water, a coating of cornflour will tenderise the meat and when whisked into a sauce, it will thicken to perfect takeaway consistency.

Don't scrimp on the ketchup

While Neven Maguire uses tomato purée in his sweet and sour, most chefs agree that good old fashioned ketchup gives the best and most delicious rounded flavour to a sweet and sour - and why wouldn't it? Ketchup is both sweet and sour itself, containing vinegar and sugar in most. If you don't have ketchup, then you can use tomato purée, but you will want to add some extra sugar to the mixture.

Tinned pineapple is non-negotiable

Every chef we could find - from Darina Allen to the Hairy Bikers to Ken Hom - includes a tin of pineapple in their recipe for sweet and sour. We can see why. Pineapple juice has the perfect acidic note to begin a sweet and sour sauce with, and the tiny chunks of fruit are welcome bursts of sweetness in the finished dish. Ken Hom adds the juice and zest of a lemon, but it's not essential.