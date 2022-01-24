Midweek Meals: Try this 30-minute Mexican chicken fajita pasta bake tonight

The perfect midweek dinner for a family, this quick and easy pasta bake is ready in just half an hour 
A Mexican-inspired pasta bake that promises clean plates all round. 

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 12:00
Ciara McDonnell

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

A guaranteed hit with the whole family, serve with a green salad and some garlic bread

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 300g fusilli or penne pasta

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 2 chicken breasts, sliced

  • 1 onion, sliced thinly

  • 2 red peppers, sliced thinly

  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • ½ smoked paprika

  • 1 tsp jalapeno peppers, finely chopped plus 2 tsp vinegar from the jar of jalapeno peppers (optional)

  • 450ml tomato passata

  • Salt and pepper

  • 100g mozzarella cheese, grated

Method

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and cook your pasta for five minutes. Drain, reserving half a mug of cooking water and toss with olive oil to prevent sticking.  

  2. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  3. While the pasta is cooking, in a large pan, fry the chicken, onion and peppers until the vegetables are soft and the chicken is almost cooked through. Add the spices and cook for a minute until they are fragrant. 

  4. Add the garlic, and if using, the jalapeno peppers and vinegar. Stir in the passata and bring to a simmer before seasoning with salt and pepper. 

  5. Pour the pasta into the sauce along with the cooking water and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into an ovenproof dish and bake for twenty minutes until the pasta is cooked through and the cheese is golden and bubbling. 

