Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly dinners that are ready in under thirty minutes

Crispy air fryer chicken with quick and easy flatbreads
Once you make these wraps you'll never want a chicken fillet roll again
Servings4
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the flatbreads:
500g flour
1 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp flaky sea salt
7g active dried yeast
30ml olive oil
180g Greek yoghurt
15g parsley, chopped
250ml lukewarm water
For the chicken:
4 chicken breasts
12 tbsp panko breadcrumbs
½ tsp garlic salt
½ tsp cumin
salt and pepper
4 eggs, beaten
To serve:
iceberg lettuce
Mayonnaise and sweet chilli sauce
Method
nto the bowl of a food mixer with the dough hook attached, put your dry ingredients. Pulse to combine and add the olive oil and yoghurt, and water and the parsley. Knead for five minutes until it starts to come away from the sides of the bowl. This quite a wet dough, do not worry. Turn onto a floured work surface and knead for a minute until it comes together. Knead into a sausage shape, cover with cling film and leave to rest for fifteen minutes.
For the chicken, mix the breadcrumbs and spices. Drop the chicken into the egg and then the breadcrumbs, pressing it in so that it’s well coated. Put it into the basket of your air fryer and cook for 20 minutes at 180°C. If you are cooking in the oven, cook it at 180°C for thirty minutes.
To cook your flatbreads, cut the dough into four and roll out into a circular shape. Cook on a dry frying pan for two minutes on each side, until it puffs up and has char marks on the bottom.
To serve, slice the chicken and serve with iceberg lettuce, mayonnaise and sweet chilli sauce.
Coconut chicken with spices and herbs
This deeply flavoured is rich and silky smooth, with tender chicken bites and is ready in less than half an hour
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp coriander seeds
4 cardamom pods (optional)
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 celery stick, finely chopped
thumb size of grated ginger
4 garlic cloves
2 limes — one for zest and juice, the other for serving
1 chilli, finely chopped, or use a dried chilli that has been soaked in boiling water
big bunch of coriander (or parsley); separate the stalks from the leaves and chop the stalks finely
salt
pepper
1 tin of coconut milk
coriander or parsley leaves, lightly chopped
400g chicken, picked from the leftover roast chicken
1 bunch of spring onions, finely chopped (optional)
500g cooked rice
Equipment:
wok, saucepan, or big frying pan
Method
Heat the wok and toast the cumin, coriander and cardamom for a couple of minutes. Next add a little oil to the toasted spices and add the onions, celery, ginger, lime zest, chilli and herb stalks, season with salt and pepper and soften over a low heat for about five minutes. You might need a little more oil but make sure you do not brown the vegetables.
Add the coconut milk, bring to the boil and let it simmer for a few minutes. Finally add the chicken and let it warm through without letting it boil. Add the lime juice and sprinkle the top with the chopped coriander leaves and spring onions.
Reheat the rice by heating a pan to very hot and adding a drop of oil to coat the bottom. Stir fry the rice until very hot. Serve with segments of lime. This is a great way to use up bits of odd vegetables that are hanging around in your fridge. To bulk it out, add a bag of frozen spinach (defrosted) towards the end or serve spinach separately with a good squeeze of lemon juice.
Mussels in white wine sauce
This classic mussel dish is rich, creamy and full of delicate, herby flavour - serve with a big bowl of crispy chips
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine French
Ingredients
1.8kg (4 lbs) scrubbed mussels, weighed in their shells
2 tsp chopped parsley
2 tsp chopped spring onions
1 tsp chopped thyme leaves
1 tsp chopped chives
2 tsp chopped fennel
225ml dry white wine
Method
Check that all the mussels are tightly closed and wash well in several changes of water. Steam open on a medium heat with the wine, herbs and spring onions.
Take the mussels out of the pan just as soon as the shells open. Remove the 'beard' and one shell from each.
Serve with crispy chips and a green salad.
Note: They can be kept at this stage for some time, even for a day or two in the fridge, as long as they sit in the cooking liquid.
Creamy mushroom pasta
This garlicky, creamy mushroom sauce with herbs and grated Parmesan is ready in the time it takes to cook your pasta
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 garlic cloves, sliced thinly
2 shallots or one onion, sliced thinly
600g chestnut mushrooms, stalks removed, sliced thinly
2 tbsp parsley, chopped
black pepper and sea salt
150g Parmesan
olive oil
100ml cream
50ml white wine
450g pappardelle, tagliatelle or even linguine
100g butter
Method
Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente.
While the pasta is cooking, heat a little olive oil and add the butter until melted. Add the garlic and shallots and cook until just starting to soften.
Add the sliced chestnut mushrooms next, season well and cook down until soft and starting almost caramelise, for around 5 minutes.
Next add the white wine, cooking down until the smell of alcohol has burned off and the sauce has started to thicken.
Add the cream, Parmesan and parsley last and cook for just a minute longer. Toss the pasta through the mushrooms with a few tablespoons of pasta water and serve.
Saucepan sausage stew with fennel and lentils
Lentils are a fabulous addition to this quick stew
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
dash of rapeseed oil
400g good quality banger style sausages, chopped into bite size pieces
2 onions, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 medium sized fennel bulb, sliced
2 tsp fennel seeds, toasted
1 tsp chilli flakes
200g puy lentils
300ml stock
100ml white wine
Method
Heat your oil in a heavy saucepan, and sauté the onion until completely soft.
Add the sausages and garlic and fry until the sausage pieces have browned all over. Stir in the fennel.
Now add the fennel seeds, chilli flakes, wine, stock and lentils.
Bring to a gentle boil and leave to simmer for about 20 minutes until the sausages are cooked through.
Taste and season.