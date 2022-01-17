Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly dinners that are ready in under thirty minutes

Method

nto the bowl of a food mixer with the dough hook attached, put your dry ingredients. Pulse to combine and add the olive oil and yoghurt, and water and the parsley. Knead for five minutes until it starts to come away from the sides of the bowl. This quite a wet dough, do not worry. Turn onto a floured work surface and knead for a minute until it comes together. Knead into a sausage shape, cover with cling film and leave to rest for fifteen minutes.

For the chicken, mix the breadcrumbs and spices. Drop the chicken into the egg and then the breadcrumbs, pressing it in so that it’s well coated. Put it into the basket of your air fryer and cook for 20 minutes at 180°C. If you are cooking in the oven, cook it at 180°C for thirty minutes.

To cook your flatbreads, cut the dough into four and roll out into a circular shape. Cook on a dry frying pan for two minutes on each side, until it puffs up and has char marks on the bottom.