How to make the perfect tea brack and the common mistakes to avoid

Don't forget to soak

There are only a few rules when it comes to making a tea brack and soaking the fruit in tea is one of them. Catherine Leyden of Odlums says overnight and so does Darina but Clodagh McKenna goes renegade and suggests that four hours is enough. While most recipes call for cold tea, I use hot tea every time and the results remain the same, if not plumping quicker.

Choose your spices carefully

A traditional addition to tea brack is mixed spice, but recipes often include cinnamon, nutmeg or allspice. If in doubt, ask a member of your family what they put in theirs and follow suit.

Experiment with your fruit

When tea brack was conceived it would have included currants and maybe sultanas but now the world of dried fruit is infinitely bigger. I tend to use up all the half bags of dried fruit I have in my baking press for tea brack and have found dried cranberries and golden raisins a great success. I have also chopped up apricots and dates in a pinch and they both work well too.

The addition of citrus

Whether mixed peel, the zest of an orange or a squeeze of juice, there is no denying that the addition of citrus lifts a tea brack immeasurably. I like to add the zest of an unwaxed orange to the tea as I am soaking.

The tea itself

Tea brack should be made with strong tea of your choosing. I have experimented with Earl Grey and while it adds a floral note that is delicious, I always come back to very very strongly brewed Barry's Tea.

Wait before you cut

It is very hard, but you must wrap your tea brack in a tea towel as it cools and allow it to cool completely before slicing and serving. This will ensure even slices and no crumbles.