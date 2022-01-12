What's for dinner? Healthy comfort food ideas that are perfect for cold winter days

Method

Cook the barley in a pot of boiling salted water over a medium heat for around 20 minutes until cooked through but still with a little bite. Drain and leave aside while you prepare the rest of the dish.

Using a frying pan, heat a little olive oil over medium-high heat and cook the shallots for around five minutes, stirring them around the pan regularly until they have softened and starting to caramelise.

Remove from the pan to a plate and wipe the pan clean. Return the pan to a medium-high heat with another tablespoon or so of olive oil and place the sliced mushroom in, seasoning them with sea salt and black pepper.

Let them sizzle away for around five or six minutes. Add the butter to the pan along with the crushed garlic and move the mushrooms around the pan so that everything gets coated in butter and garlic. After a minute or two add the thyme sprigs and cook for around 10 minutes at a slightly lower temperature.