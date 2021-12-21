How to make the perfect Irish coffee and the common mistakes to avoid

The sugar is important

While the roads diverge among chefs and mixologists as to whether sugar or sugar syrup is required in an Irish coffee, there is one thing that everyone agrees on: brown sugar is the key to a delicious Irish coffee. Neven Maguire, whose recipe is below, says that he has perfected this recipe over a long time, and melts his sugar in a pan before mixing.

Choose your whiskey wisely

We want a good Irish whiskey here. While there are some frankly, quite frightening recipes on the internet that suggest including Jack Daniels in an Irish whiskey, those in the know - and all Irish people - are aware that now is the time to use some of the 'good' Irish whiskey you have in the press.

What coffee do we use?

Far from the Nespresso machine were we raised, but the fact remains that most of us have access to a fresh coffee at home now if we want. A freshly brewed espresso is ideal for an Irish coffee, but if making for a crowd, then I would be inclined to use a cafetière of coffee.

Double or single cream?

To ensure a perfect floating cream, use double every time. Neven Maguire recommends pouring the cream over the back of a metal spoon to make sure that it doesn't sink.