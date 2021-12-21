How to make the perfect Irish coffee and the common mistakes to avoid

While the roads diverge among chefs and mixologists as to whether sugar or sugar syrup is required in an Irish coffee, there is one thing that everyone agrees on: brown sugar is the key to a delicious Irish coffee. Neven Maguire, whose recipe is below, says that he has perfected this recipe over a long time, and melts his sugar in a pan before mixing.
We want a good Irish whiskey here. While there are some frankly, quite frightening recipes on the internet that suggest including Jack Daniels in an Irish whiskey, those in the know - and all Irish people - are aware that now is the time to use some of the 'good' Irish whiskey you have in the press.
Far from the Nespresso machine were we raised, but the fact remains that most of us have access to a fresh coffee at home now if we want. A freshly brewed espresso is ideal for an Irish coffee, but if making for a crowd, then I would be inclined to use a cafetière of coffee.
To ensure a perfect floating cream, use double every time. Neven Maguire recommends pouring the cream over the back of a metal spoon to make sure that it doesn't sink.
Best every Irish coffee
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
75 ml double cream (well chilled)
2 tbsp light muscovado sugar
2 tbsp whiskey
2 tbsp baileys
2 tbsp kahúla (coffee liqueur)
300ml freshly brewed piping hot espresso coffee
pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, to decorate
Method
I’ve perfected this recipe over time and believe it really is the best ever Irish coffee. Heat the glasses if you can be bothered (to keep the coffee hot for longer), by pouring boiling water over them from a kettle, and turning them carefully so that they do not crack. Or you could take glasses straight from the dishwasher while still piping hot.
Place the cream in a bowl and whip lightly, then chill until needed. Heat a small, heavy-based frying pan over a medium heat. Sprinkle the sugar over the base of the frying pan and heat for 1 minute, without stirring - the sugar will caramelise.
Pour in the whiskey and quickly light with a match or flambé - the sugar will seize and harden, but don’t worry as it will melt again once the flames die down. Stir in the Baileys and Kahúla and cook over a high heat for 3-4 minutes until smooth, stirring constantly to help the sugar dissolve.
Divide the alcohol mixture between two hefty, thick-stemmed glasses, (both about 250ml/9fl oz in capacity) and then carefully pour in the coffee.
Then, over the back of a metal spoon, carefully pour a layer of cream on top (the spoon trick really is worth doing as it helps prevent the cream from sinking). Add a tiny grating of nutmeg and serve at once.