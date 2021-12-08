How to make the perfect garlic gratin potatoes and the common mistakes to avoid

Choose the right spuds

This is understandably the most important part of a gratin. Darina Allen favours floury potatoes for her ones. "The most important consideration is to find really good potatoes. I generally tend to favour the older varieties - eg, Golden Wonder or Kerr's Pinks, which are both floury and flavourful."

Be generous with seasoning

Darina says that this the difference between a good and a great gratin. "It is vital to season every layer. Do it lightly with your fingers, using Maldon sea salt or pure dairy salt rather than fine salt with chemicals."

Cook it gently

The most common complaint that we see in relation to gratin failures, is a curdled one. This is generally caused by cooking the dish over too high a heat, causing the liquid to curdle and separate. If you are worried, it is always a good idea to cook your gratin in the oven, placing your ovenproof dish into a roasting tin and pouring boiling water into the tin until it comes up half the sides of your gratin dish. This will prevent curdling.

Burned on top but raw beneath

If you are dealing with this issue, I would venture that your oven is set to a temperature that is too high, and that your potatoes are sliced too thick. Pour a little extra cream into the dish, cover with tin foil and cook for an extra forty minutes.

Leave to cool

The best gratin is one that has been left to rest for at least twenty minutes before serving. It will slice well, keep its shape and above all, taste like the most delicious potatoes you have ever eaten.

Now experiment

Once you have mastered the basic recipe, begin to experiment with additions. Try different cheese, adding chicken, ham or smoked fish. Gratins are wonderful vehicles for cured meat like chorizo or Parma ham and stretch a small amount of fish to create a family-sized meal, especially when served with a crisp green salad.

Potato gratin recipe by:Currabinny Cooks This creamy side dish with delicate, thinly sliced potato is delicious with roast meat and fresh salad Servings 4 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Side Ingredients 1.1kg potatoes thinly sliced

110g Cheddar, grated

55g Parmesan, grated

55g butter, cut into small pieces

salt

pepper

500ml cream

2 tsp finely chopped garlic Method Heat oven to 190°C and lightly butter a gratin dish. Put a layer of potatoes in the dish and sprinkle on some cheese and pieces of butter. Continue until all the potato is used. Mix cream, salt, pepper and garlic in a jug and pour over the potatoes Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top, cover with tinfoil and bake for an hour. Remove tinfoil and bake for about 15 minutes until bubbling and nicely browned Leave it set in the dish for about 15 mins before serving.