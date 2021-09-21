How to make the perfect three-ingredient naan bread and the common mistakes to avoid

This recipe goes against all the 'traditional' rules of breadmaking. An instant bread that rises? Yes. A shaggy dough? Yes. Trust and believe.
I have used this dough to make last-minute pizzas for my children, as a base for spicy Middle Eastern-inspired lamb mince flavoured with cumin and chilli and fresh coriander and sliced into fingers and served with dips as a way to show off to friends and family.
The baking powder reacts to the yoghurt in this recipe to create a fizzing action. It's the same as when you pour vinegar on bicarbonate of soda. It's this action that causes the bread to bubble and rise when it cooks.
Because of the science involved, it's best to stir up this dough within the hour you intend to cook, to allow the rise to be as high as possible.
Once you've got a handle on this bread and you feel confident, it's time to start experimenting by flavouring your dough. Here are some nice combinations
- Fresh garlic and chopped coriander
- Chilli and chopped spring onion
- Cumin and coriander
- Black mustard seeds
Three-ingredient naan bread
These no-rise naans are a winner and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days
Servings12
Preparation Time25 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
300g self raising flour
1 tsp baking powder
300g full fat plain yoghurt
½ tsp salt (optional)
To serve:
Melted butter (optional)
Method
Sieve the flour, baking powder and salt if using and pour in the yoghurt. With a fork, bring the mixture together to a dough - it will be sticky.
Leave the dough covered with a tea towl for 20 minutes to rest and preheat the oven to low.
Heat a heavy bottomed pan over a medium heat. Divide the dough into 12 pieces and stretch with the palm of your hand into teardrop shapes. If stretching the dough makes you worried, just use a rolling pin.
Cook the bread on the dry pan until scorched in spots on each side (about two minutes a side) and stack on a warmed oventray covered in tin foil until ready to serve.
Just before serving, brush with melted butter.
Note: Once you have mastered your dough, feel free to flavour it with whatever you like.