How to make the perfect three-ingredient naan bread and the common mistakes to avoid

Trust in the process

This recipe goes against all the 'traditional' rules of breadmaking. An instant bread that rises? Yes. A shaggy dough? Yes. Trust and believe.

Apply this to all last-minute bread emergencies

I have used this dough to make last-minute pizzas for my children, as a base for spicy Middle Eastern-inspired lamb mince flavoured with cumin and chilli and fresh coriander and sliced into fingers and served with dips as a way to show off to friends and family.

This red lentil dahl is the perfect partner to a freshly made naan.

Think about the science

The baking powder reacts to the yoghurt in this recipe to create a fizzing action. It's the same as when you pour vinegar on bicarbonate of soda. It's this action that causes the bread to bubble and rise when it cooks.

Do not make it too far in advance

Because of the science involved, it's best to stir up this dough within the hour you intend to cook, to allow the rise to be as high as possible.

Get experimenting

Once you've got a handle on this bread and you feel confident, it's time to start experimenting by flavouring your dough. Here are some nice combinations

Fresh garlic and chopped coriander

Chilli and chopped spring onion

Cumin and coriander

Black mustard seeds