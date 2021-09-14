How to make the perfect baked potato and the common mistakes to avoid 

Crispy on the outside, steamy on the inside, a good baked potato is a thing of beauty. Plus ten ways to fill your baked spud
Is there anything more delicious than a baked potato?

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 06:30
Ciara McDonnell

Which potatoes?

Rooster potatoes are ideal for baking, their skins robust enough to take a solid blast of heat, and flesh that becomes light and fluffy when steamed from the inside out. Choose larger potatoes, in uniform size for the best outcome. Golden Wonders or Kerrs Pinks work well too. 

Start with your oven

Preheat your oven to 200°C/gas mark 5 while you are preparing your spuds. 

How should I prepare my potatoes?

Give them a good wash, and trim away any blemishes with a paring knife without breaking the skin. 

Ready for the oven

For extra crispy skin, give the potatoes a light rub of olive oil, and prick the bottom with a fork to let the steam out. Place directly on the oven rack to allow the heat to circulate around them evenly. Cook for about one hour or until soft to the touch. 

Storage solutions

You can store cooked baked potatoes to eat during the week. Simply cool down and store in your fridge in a covered container for up to four days. 

Baked potato with bacon, cheese and spring onion.
Filling ideas: 

1. Tuna and mayonnaise

2. Chilli con carne

3. Crispy bacon, Cheddar and spring onion

4. Mushrooms fried in garlic, thyme and butter

5. Guacamole and black beans

6. Broccoli and cheese

7. Leftover bolognese

8. Baked beans and cheese

9. Pesto and Parmesan

10. Goat's cheese and roasted peppers

Family Notices