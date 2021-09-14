How to make the perfect baked potato and the common mistakes to avoid 

Which potatoes?
Rooster potatoes are ideal for baking, their skins robust enough to take a solid blast of heat, and flesh that becomes light and fluffy when steamed from the inside out. Choose larger potatoes, in uniform size for the best outcome. Golden Wonders or Kerrs Pinks work well too.
Preheat your oven to 200°C/gas mark 5 while you are preparing your spuds.
Give them a good wash, and trim away any blemishes with a paring knife without breaking the skin.
For extra crispy skin, give the potatoes a light rub of olive oil, and prick the bottom with a fork to let the steam out. Place directly on the oven rack to allow the heat to circulate around them evenly. Cook for about one hour or until soft to the touch.
You can store cooked baked potatoes to eat during the week. Simply cool down and store in your fridge in a covered container for up to four days.
1. Tuna and mayonnaise
3. Crispy bacon, Cheddar and spring onion
4. Mushrooms fried in garlic, thyme and butter
5. Guacamole and black beans
6. Broccoli and cheese
7. Leftover bolognese
8. Baked beans and cheese
9. Pesto and Parmesan
10. Goat's cheese and roasted peppers