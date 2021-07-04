Three vegan barbecue recipes that will convert even your carnivorous guests

Catering to vegetarians and vegans during barbecue season can be daunting to the uninitiated, but thankfully, Rukmini Ayer is here to help. Her book The Green Barbecue has 75 easy to follow recipes that promise to pique interest in even the most committed meat-eaters. “I’m not sure there’s anything nicer than cooking and eating outside,” she says. “With good company, perhaps a dog or two, or even just contemplatively cooking a dish for yourself, it’s incredibly satisfying to break cooking down into its simplest components – one heat source, and a bit of food."

Recipes extracted from The Green Barbecue (Vegan & Vegetarian Recipes to Cook Outdoors & In) by Rukmini Iyer (Square Peg. Photography by David Loftus