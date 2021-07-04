What do Roz Purcell, Cliona O'Connor and Indy Power cook at home? 

Indy Power's strawberry vanilla cake
Indy Power of The Little Green Spoon learned everything she knows about baking from her mother - she explains “This dessert is fluffy and sweet and heavenly just as it is or with a little drizzle of oat cream - no icing necessary!”
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time50 mins
Total Time1 hours 5 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
250ml oat milk
1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar
300g flour (gluten-free or plain)
120g ground almonds
200g coconut sugar
1 tsp baking soda
1 vanilla pod
150g coconut oil, room temperature solid
200g strawberries
Method
Preheat the oven to 180’C. Grease an 8-inch springform cake tin well with coconut oil and set it aside.
Mix together the oat milk and apple cider vinegar in a medium bowl and set it aside.
Mix together the flour, ground almonds, coconut sugar and baking soda in a large bowl. You may have to sieve the coconut sugar if it’s lumpy.
Slice open the vanilla pod lengthways and scrape all of the seeds in.
Add the room temperature coconut oil to the bowl and use an electric mixer to beat it all together.
Then add the oat milk mixture and continue mixing until smooth.
Scrape half of the batter into your cake tin. Slice the strawberries in half and arrange them on top, then cover them with the other half of the batter.
Pop the cake in the oven and bake for about 50-55 minutes until a cake tester comes out clean and the edges are starting to come away from the tin.
Let it cool on a wire rack completely, then carefully remove from the tin. Serve at room temperature.
Gillian Cottell’s ultimate brownies
Gillian Cottell says “food has always been a huge passion of mine. Growing up, you would always find me in the kitchen". She shares this recipe for rich, indulgent brownies with a hint of espresso
Servings12
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
185g unsalted butter, browned
125g dark chocolate
185g light brown sugar
160g caster sugar
75g cocoa powder
1tsp vanilla extract
125g plain flour
½ tsp salt
85g milk chocolate chips
85g dark chocolate chips
2 eggs
1 egg yolk
2 tbsp espresso
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C fan and line an 8×8 Square tray with parchment paper.
Make up a strong espresso coffee and leave it aside to cool.
In a small pot, add your butter and place on a medium heat. Melt your butter then let it boil until you see the milk solids sink to the bottom and turn a nice and golden brown colour. Remove from the heat and add to a clean bowl, let cool for 5 minutes.
Mix the dark chocolate into the butter until smooth. Set aside.
Add your eggs and sugar to a new bowl, whisk until light and fluffy.
Whisk in your chocolate/butter mix.
Next, mix in your vanilla and your 2 tablespoons of espresso. Fold through flour and cocoa. Gently fold through both of your chocolate chips. Add the mix into your prepared tin then smooth out with a spatula.
Bake for 25-30 minutes. (Mine are perfectly gooey at 25, if you don't like them gooey cook for longer) Let cool at room temperature then stick it into the fridge for about 2 hours until cold. This will make sure you get super nice cuts on your gooey brownies.
Once chilled, cut in 9 portions with a warm sharp knife. Clean your knife between each cut. (I heat my knife in a glass of hot water.)
Clíona O’Connor’s Halloumi burgers
“I don’t just cook to feed people - cooking and baking is a form of therapy for me.” Clíona O’Connor's Halloumi burgers are always a hit
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time2 mins
Total Time17 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
For the burgers:
250g Halloumi
4 tbsp plain flour
1 egg
100g panko breadcrumbs
4 brioche burger buns
Gem lettuce
8 slices of gherkin
For the honey mustard sauce:
2 tbsp honey
4 tbsp crème fraîche
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove
a few drops of lemon juice
Method
Mix the honey, crème fraîche and Dijon mustard in a bowl. Crush the garlic into it and mix.
Slice the Haloumi and set up flour, egg, and breadcrumbs in separate shallow dishes.
Coat the Halloumi slices in the flour, followed by the egg and then the breadcrumbs.
Cook in a preheated air fryer for five minutes or fry in olive oil for 2-3 mins on each side.
Assemble on a toasted brioche bun with the lettuce, gherkin and a generous helping of the honey mustard sauce. Enjoy straight away.
Nicola Halloran’s vegan banoffee pie
“My aim is to show that you can have it all when it comes to finding a balance". Nicola Halloran from The Wonky Spatula shares her favourite dessert recipe
Servings8
Preparation Time1 hours 15 mins
Total Time1 hours 15 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
2 x 400g tins full-fat coconut milk, refrigerated for 6–8 hours
400g raw cashew nuts
1 tbsp melted coconut oil
1 tbsp solid coconut oil
6-8 pecans
2 cups of dates
¼ cup + 1 tbsp agave syrup
½ tsp ground cinnamon
1 square of 85% dark chocolate
2–3 ripe bananas
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Place the cashews on a baking tray and toast for 6–8 minutes, until they begin to go golden brown. Soak the dates in hot water and set them aside to soften. Place the cashews in the food processor and blend until you have a flour-like mixture.
Add 1 tbsp of melted coconut oil and ¼ cup of agave syrup to the cashew flour and blend until the mixture is combined.
Line an 8˝ cake tin with parchment. Add the mixture to the tin and smooth out with a flat spoon or small rolling pin; place in the fridge while you prepare the caramel.
Remove the stones from the dates and add them to the food processor along with about 100ml of the water they were soaking in.
Blend until the mixture looks like smooth caramel, then add the cinnamon, 1 tbsp of solid coconut oil and 1 tbsp of agave syrup and blend again. When all the ingredients have combined, add the pecans and blend until smooth.
Remove the base from the fridge and add the caramel; refrigerate for 1–2 hours or until set.
Carefully remove the coconut milk from the fridge and open the cans. The milk should have solidified at the top – scoop out the thick ‘cream’ and discard the water from the bottom. Whip the coconut cream until ripples begin to appear on the surface.
Remove the base from the fridge and layer the caramel with slices of banana. Transfer the pie onto a serving plate and smooth the cream over the banana. Grate the chocolate and sprinkle it on top.
Roz Purcell's oyster mushroom Shawarma
Oyster mushrooms roasted in spices are my favourite if you’re looking for a meaty substitute from a vegetable - roasted in spices and oil, they have an almost chicken thigh texture
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
4 wraps
600g oyster mushrooms
6 tbsp olive oil
½ tbsp cumin
1 tbsp. smoked paprika
1 tsp coriander
½ tsp cinnamon
pinch of sea salt
1 tsp pepper
To serve:
hummus
lettuce
tomatoes
pickled onion
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C fan
On a large flat oven tray add the oyster mushrooms and drizzle over the oil and spices, using your hands combine the mushrooms in oil and spices well.
Cook in the oven for 25 minutes.
Serve tightly packed in a wrap or pita alongside hummus, lettuce, tomato & pickled onion.