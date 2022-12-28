Paula Hynes: A year of breaking outside the comfort zone

After enduring two years of lockdowns, the hope we all had was that 2022 was simply for a trouble-free year.

However, uncertainty following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February soon meant the months that followed were filled with uncertainty — perhaps the biggest challenge for us all.

From a farming perspective, we were lucky in that dairy markets rallied fast and always outweighed the cost of production, so what may have seemed like a gamble spreading high-cost nitrogen in late February and March was rewarded by the time milk prices for March supply were announced in mid-April.

The drought from late May to early September was another obstacle, as grass growth was nonexistent as the soil dried up.

It was worrying, but thankfully we got away quite well, only having to feed silage for two weeks.

Our lower part of the farm is wet ground and it thrived in the hot weather, whereas the land on the higher ground burnt up.

It was a strange sight for us in Cork, but farmers are resilient, and the welfare of their livestock is always at the forefront of their minds.

Farming more sustainably

Agricultural emissions dominated the headlines and social media for weeks on end.

It was extremely difficult reading about this day in, day out. It felt like it was being made out that we, as farmers, are to blame for everything and that our cows were ruining the planet, and at times felt like a personal attack.

In July, the Irish Government reached an agreement on sectoral emissions ceilings, which means agriculture here has to reduce its emissions by 25% by 2030. Whilst seen as a huge challenge for agriculture, the reality is that we have been making every effort to reduce emissions on-farm already.

We have implemented so many changes over the years to help the environment and farm more sustainably.

We have added lots of clover to our grazing platform. We have also been using protected urea now for a number of years, and in the last two years alone we have reduced our fertiliser usage by 40%.

We use low-emission slurry spreading, which is done by the contractor. The genetic gain in our dairy herd Economic Breeding Index has grown from €62 to €175 in the last eight years.

One of the biggest changes this year was to start feeding a methane-reducing additive from Bovaer, which is scientifically proven to reduce emissions by 30% when fed in the right conditions.

Exciting year for the family

While 2022 brought its fair share of obstacles, it was also a very exciting year for us as a family.

With calving season done and dusted, the pressure is off, and we were able to concentrate on preparing a few heifers for the show season.

Watching the girls progress during the year and improve their handling skills made me feel so proud.

Dairy-farming friends visited from Australia and even packed their Aussie show whites to spend a day showing with us.

Seeing the Rathard prefix achieving success has made us even more determined to really start building on the work we have already carried out to improve our genetics and it has been great to add some new genetics from some amazing cow families to our herd.

Life should always be an adventure; I love travelling to new places, seeing different cultures, experiencing new things and most importantly taking some crucial time off.

The places we visited and the things we have seen in 2022 were astonishing. Time in Paris allowed us to see the usual sights like the Eiffel Tour and the Louvre, whilst friends showed us the hidden gems, and there was even time for a train trip north of Paris to tour Europe’s largest tractor production facility in Beauvais, which is home to Massey Ferguson.

Outside my comfort zone

I have done quite a few things this year that have totally pushed me outside my comfort zone, but on reflection I am glad I rose to the challenge as opportunities presented themselves.

I have learned a lot about myself, have gained confidence and been able to meet some truly inspirational people.

This year may have thrown up its challenges, but they were definitely overshadowed by the highlights — and now, as a new year dawns, I know some amazing adventures lie ahead.

My greatest asset as a farmer is resilience, so while 2023 may well throw a few challenges, I will take them in my stride, focusing on doing the simple things right and celebrating any highlights that come my way.