Farmers' desire to change vital for organics

Farmers “who want to embrace change” are needed to convert to organic production, minister of state at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has said.

With the closing date for new applicants to the Organic Farming Scheme approaching, Ms Hackett said she is “determined to do everything” she can to meet Ireland’s target of 7.5% utilisable land under organic production by 2027.

She told a recent event that the journey “has to begin with our primary producers and persuading enough farmers of the benefits of going and growing organic”.

However, “the reality is that organics will not be for everyone”, Ms Hackett said at the RDS Climate-Smart Agriculture webinar on growing organics.

“If you can’t see a future without chemical fertilisers and pesticides, then organics probably isn’t for you,” she said.

“If you’re finding it difficult to align with the European vision for agriculture, its strategies on Farm to Fork and biodiversity, then organics may not be for you.

“The farmers we need to persuade are the ones who can see that healthy soils are key to healthy food; that our world is changing; that consumers are changing and that we need to do all we possibly can to embrace more sustainable farming practices.

"We need farmers who want to embrace change; to think outside the box; who want to work with nature; and who want to future-proof their farms so that they are no longer dependent on ever-increasing input costs.”

Ms Hackett, who is an organic beef and sheep farmer, said she has seen the benefits on her farm, from the “soil quality and biodiversity” to the “wellbeing of my family”.

Despite these benefits, she said, “the reality is that to persuade enough farmers to make the switch, organics has to be a viable financial option for farm families”.

Funding for organics in Ireland has been increased under the next Common Agricultural Policy from 2023 to 2027 to €256m compared to the current figure of €56m.

“Direct payments under CAP will not be enough,” Ms Hackett said.

“We need to do what we can at every level to ensure that there is a vibrant market for organic produce.”

As a result, she has set up an organic forum, which had its first meeting this week.

It comprises a range of stakeholders from the farming and food processing sectors, organic certification bodies, and relevant State agencies.

Ms Hackett said it will look at how the Irish organic sector can be developed “to satisfy increasing consumer demand and to create an impetus for farmers that are still considering making the switch”.

“Everyone has a part to play; in Government, we need to explore how we can develop public procurement in the organic sector.”