New forum tasked with growing and developing organic sector in Ireland

A new Organic Forum tasked with growing the sector in Ireland had its first meeting on Wednesday, April 13.

The group, which includes stakeholders from the farming and food processing sectors, organic certification bodies and relevant State Agencies, will focus on the continued implementation of the National Organic Strategy 2025, identifying actions and supports necessary to remove the barriers to the growth of the sector.

The forum will be chaired by Padraig Brennan, a former Bord Bia director.

Making the announcement, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said: “I am hugely ambitious for the growth of the organic sector and I intend that this Organic Forum will identify and discuss the current challenges in the sector and devise specific targeted actions to bring a fresh impetus.

“This is a sector which has a central role to play in increasing future well-being and reducing the harmful effects of the climate and biodiversity crises.

"The reason each individual member of the forum has been invited to take part is because I believe their experience and expertise can contribute to the solutions we need to drive the growth of the organic sector.

“I intend that the forum will meet at least quarterly, and I look forward to hearing directly from the forum on the relevant issues and necessary actions to drive this exciting and innovative sector forward."

The Government has set a target of 7.5% land coverage for organics in Ireland, with €256m proposed as part of the next CAP budget to deliver this.

Currently, the area farmed organically sits at less than 2%.