Rural Independent TDs seek new conditions for nature designation of farmland

Rural Independent TDs failed last week in a Dáil attempt to ensure that farmers are consulted more fully before designation of their land as nature sites, and are better compensated, if designation goes ahead.

During the debate on the Planning and Development, Heritage and Broadcasting (Amendment) Bill 2021, Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath tabled an amendment seeking additional compensation and other conditions.

He said farmers often, especially under SPA (special protection areas) designation, have their lands almost completely or 90% “sterilised”.

As a result, farmers may have to seek planning permission for fencing, draining, or work involving a digger, said Mr McGrath.

He said designation or not can often determine whether a farm is viable.

Consultation should include local public meetings, with all farmers and landowners informed of proposed designations at least 90 days in advance to give them time for consultation and to make submissions, said Mr McGrath.

However, minister of state for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan did not accept the proposed amendments, saying the Planning and Development, Heritage and Broadcasting (Amendment) Bill 2021 is a technical bill, with a very narrow focus, to transfer certain functions to the minister for housing, local government and heritage.

He said he took on board the points made by the Rural Independent TDs about designations, notification of landowners, and consultation with them, and said it is something to which the Government and he, as a minister of state, are firmly committed.

He said the EU’s new biodiversity strategy proposes that member states would legally protect at least 30% of the EU’s land and marine areas, by 2030.

This compares with about 13% of Ireland’s land area currently included in the Natura 2000 network.

Some 13% of Ireland’s land area is included in the Natura 2000 network, amounting to 9,060sq km.

Ireland 439 sites adopted by the European Commission as Sites of Community Importance, totalling 16,947sq km.

Ireland has 154 Special Protection Areas (SPAs) covering 5,894 square kilometres, includes marine areas of 1,717sq km.

One-third of the 30% of member states’ land and marine areas to be legally protected by 2030 would be “strictly protected”, said Mr Noonan.

He said discussions on how those targets will be achieved are ongoing.

“From our perspective, we are having discussions with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the Common Agricultural Policy, CAP, strategic plan, around the opportunities to incorporate high nature value farming, to support that type of activity, and reward farmers for good practices that support biodiversity.

“We, in our discussions with the farming community and farm organisations, are aware they are custodians of our land.

“They are aware of their responsibilities to hand on their farms in a good condition for future generations.

“They are also aware of their responsibilities to improve water, soil and the objectives around biodiversity.”

The bill was carried, but with Mattie McGrath, Carol Nolan, Danny Healy-Rae, Michael Healy-Rae, Michael Collins, and Richard O’Donoghue dissenting.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said compensation should follow, if a farmer finds that his or her land was being designated.

“The farmer’s rights to farm his or her land are being eroded all the time.”

Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins said farmers can work with designation as long as there is decent compensation to the landowner.

He said designation should not mean that a young family who wants to start out and build a home are refused planning permission.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae said, “We have been hurt by designations before, and no proper compensation was given to farmers.

“I have nothing against the hen harrier or anything like that, but when farms were designated to protect hen harriers, the farmers in question were robbed in broad daylight.

“I call it daylight robbery to do that without giving proper compensation.

“The farmers had to fight and agitate to get some small amount of compensation.

“There are places around Brosna where Coillte and other forestry owners planted forestry but, when it came to the next-door neighbour applying to plant, he or she was refused because the land was designated for the hen harrier.

“I am asking the minister of state not to ram designations down farmers’ throats, nor do this behind their backs.

“I am asking that he give the people of Kerry and Ireland the chance to make submissions if maps are being produced and more land is going to be designated as SACs or whatever designation is being put on them.

“I am asking that people be advised of the implications this will have for planning permission and farming into the future.

Limerick County Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue said, “The only way we can protect farmers under designation of land is by way of consultation.