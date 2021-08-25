#irishexaminer180

Golfgate

A day after announcing restrictions on social gatherings due to Covid-19, the Irish Examiner revealed that 80 people, including  then Agricultural Minister Dara Calleary, EU Tade Commissioner Phil Hogan, and Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe, had attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner at a Galway Hotel.

Within minutes of Golfgate breaking online, a political bomb exploded.

Bríd Stack

The signing of Cork legend Bríd Stack to play for the Sydney Giants in the professional Women's Australian Football League was a sporting fairytale in the making.  But the adventure of a lifetime was flipped into a nightmare for the 34 year old after she sustained a neck injury in a practice match against Adelaide Crows at Norwood Oval.

The twists and turns of this gripping sporting story were revealed in a series of searingly honest columns in the Irish Examiner.

'Examiner' at 180 - 1980-1989: The Buttevant rail disaster and Stardust tragedy defined a decade of hardship
In August of 1980, the village of Buttevant in Cork witnessed the worst ever rail disaster when the train from Dublin to Cork derailed, resulting in 18 deaths and 40 people injured.

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021

Examiner 180: When Charlie Watts and the Rolling Stones played in Cork 
The Savoy in Cork was the final date on a short tour of Ireland in 1965, and saw the band play two gigs in the city 

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021

Richard Nixon
'Examiner' at 180 - 1970-1979: Political scandal and the Troubles dominated the news
Political scandal was the defining nature of the beginning of the new decade, both at home in Ireland and abroad.

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021

Package holidays in 1916: When popular words first appeared in the paper
As the Irish Examiner celebrates our 180th anniversary this week we looked through the archive to find some of today’s most popular words and find out when they were first used in the paper. You’ll be surprised and amazed at how early, and late, some words first appeared.

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021

'Examiner' at 180: 1960-1969 - A decade defined by political upheaval and cultural change
By the 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing, with the two superpowers - the United States and the Soviet Union - battling it out to show superiority, largely through the so-called “space race”.

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021

Blast from the Past: 'Cork Opera House is destroyed by fire: thousands watch huge blaze'
Examiner 180: The latest of our arts-culture pieces from the archive is the report of the fire at one of Cork's favourite cultural institutions

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021

Blast from the Past: Archive coverage of the Playboy riots and the anti-jazz campaign
Examiner 180: The Irish Examiner marks 180 years in existence this month, and this new weekly series recalls some of the paper's coverage of the arts and culture sphere

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021

