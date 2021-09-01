Examiner 180, from our archives: The Beatles visit Ireland, and Teilifís Éireann's first broadcast 

Continuing our series of excerpts from cultural coverage in our archives to mark the Irish Examiner's 180 years, we have two stories from the 1960s. They show two sides of a cultural landscape that was about to undergo great changes.

First up, a report of the excitement around the visit of The Beatles. The Fab Four caused a bit of chaos in the capital, and we see how their presence also sounded alarm bells for the Gaelic League.

That's followed by a piece on Telefís Éireann's first broadcast, complete with a classic photograph of Éamon de Valera on the screen of a rare house in Cork that had a television.

The President's concerns about this new medium are obvious from his speech, sentiments echoed by Cardinal John D'Alton, who was afforded the final words in the inaugural transmission.

Near Hysteria as The Beatles sing in Dublin

Friday, November 8, 1963

Cars were damaged, and a number of people were injured as teenage crowds pressed on the Adelphi Cinema, Middle Abbey Street, Dublin, last night, where the Liverpool vocal group, The Beatles, were making its first appearance in the country.

Amid shouts of “We want The Beatles”, about 30 gardaí started to push the crowd back towards O'Connell Street, but an unruly section of the crowd resisted and tried to overturn parked cars.

They were forced to within a few yards of the junction of O'Connell Street, where they made several attempts to breach the garda cordon.

Some gardaí drew their batons, but their efforts to clear a way for traffic and pedestrians met with little success.

GIRLS FAINT

A number of girls fainted in the crush and were given medical assistance by members of the St John Ambulance Brigade. The 150 extra gardaí who were drafted into Abbey Street for the occasion got their first taste of the near hysteria that was to follow when The Beatles held their press reception in mid-afternoon.

When some teenagers, mostly girls, spotted the four young men stepping from their chauffeur driven car, they rushed forward screaming.

About 15 gardaí were present at the time, and they managed to hold back the ever-increasing crowds as they pressed against the Adelphi doors, however. The crowds gathered again an hour before the 6.30pm show, and again gardaí lined the street on both sides in the vicinity of the theatre to keep order. Motorists were warned not to park their vehicles in the locality.

SHUTTERED WINDOWS

Most business firms shuttered their windows hours before the show started.

At the press reception one of the four confided: “ I hope you have brought your earplugs. We always bring ours.” And when the show got underway, it was obvious that many in the audience had wished they had.

When The Beatles were on stage the screaming reached a deafening pitch, and at times only snatches of the songs could be heard.

The Cork Examiner report of The Beatles in Dublin in 1963.

Seek ban on Beatle shows

November 12, 1963

Coisde Gnotha of the Gaelic League have asked the Government not to allow such shows as The Beatles because of the effect they have on young people.

Such shows, a statement says, entice people away from the native tradition and awaken anti-national sentiment.

Foreign groups, the statement added, should have official permission before being allowed to perform here.

Great hopes in TV service: Inaugural programme goes without a hitch

Monday, January 1, 1962

Everything went according to plan with the new Irish Television Service's first programme from the precise stroke of 7pm, when the St. Brigid's Cross motif vanished and viewers in Dublin and other parts of the country saw the national colours being hoisted by an Army lieutenant.

Reception in the south, however, varied from ''perfect" in Limerick, to "practically none” in Cork city.

The specially-arranged music of the National Anthem was interspersed with scenes of O'Connell Street, Dublin, and various aspects of Irish endeavour, agricultural and industrial.

Then, as the music faded away, viewers saw the President, Mr de Valera, seated in the Aras an Uachtarain. He spoke first in Irish, and then in English, welcoming the new service, in which he said he had great hopes. Then the Taoiseach, Mr Lemass, and the Minister for Posts and Telegraphs, Mr Hiiliard, made short speeches in which they wished the service well.

The inaugural programme fittingly concluded with an address by his Eminence Cardinal D'Alton, Archbishop of Armagh, Primate of All Ireland.

"As I have said," continued the President, "I am privileged in being the first to address you on our new service. Telefis Eireann.

"I hope the service will provide for you all sources of recreation and pleasure, but also information, instruction and knowledge.

Children at a house in Churchfield, Cork, watch President Éamon de Valera on the inaugural broadcast from Teilifís Éireann (later RTÉ).

POWERFUL INSTRUMENT

"I must admit that sometimes when I think of television and the radio and their immense power I feel somewhat afraid. Like atomic energy, it can be used for incalculable good, but it can also do irreparable harm.

“Never before was there in the hands of man an instrument so powerful to influence the thoughts and actions of the multitude.

“A persistent policy pursued over radio and television, in addition to imparting knowledge can build up the character of a whole people, including sturdiness and vigour and confidence. On the other hand, it can lead through demoralisation to decadence and dissolution.

"Sometimes one hears when one urges higher standards in information and recreational services that, we must give the people what they want, and the competition, unfortunately, leads in the wrong direction and so standards become lower and lower.” "Now", declared the President, "it is you, the people, who will ultimately determine what the programmes in Telefis Eireann are to be.”