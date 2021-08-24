'Examiner' at 180 - 1970-1979: Political scandal and the Troubles dominated the news

Political scandal was the defining nature of the beginning of the new decade, both at home in Ireland and abroad.

The “Arms Crisis” began when Taoiseach Jack Lynch fired Charles Haughey and Neill Blaney from the cabinet following allegations they were involved in running guns to nationalists in the North.

However, following further investigation, the men were found to be innocent.

Richard Nixon was met with a mixed response on his visit to Ireland, with a number of protests taking place around the country against the ongoing Vietnam war.

The US President would eventually end America’s involvement in the war in 1973, but the subsequent Watergate scandal wiped out much of the support he had, ultimately leading to his resignation.

US president Richard Nixon waves to a group of young boys as he is driven through Timahoe, Co Kildare, during an official visit in 1970. Picture: Popperfoto/Getty Images

Back in Ireland in 1971, internment was introduced, which would later be viewed as another step towards prolonged violence in the North.

In the South, about 40 members of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement walked past customs officials at Connolly Station with a horde of pills and other contraceptive devices in an attempt to draw attention to the legislation banning the products in the Republic.

The year of 1972 is remembered in Ireland for Bloody Sunday, during which a civil rights march turned violent when British paratroopers opened fire, killing 13 and injuring 14 others.

A national day of mourning was declared in response, with schools closed, workers downed tools and anger on the streets climaxed with the burning of the British Embassy in Dublin.

The Troubles continued to dominate the news the following year, particularly following the arrest of “young Republican” Martin McGuinness.

Modern times as computers are switched on at The Cork Examiner offices in Academy St in 1971. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive

On a brighter note, Ireland joined the European Economic Community - the EEC - in early 1973, with promises of cheaper prices, more jobs and a major boost for agriculture.

But not even this new membership could distract from the ongoing violence, particularly when bombs in Dublin and Monaghan killed 33 people on May 17, 1974, the bloodiest day in the history of the Troubles.

The bombs were believed to be the work of loyalist paramilitaries but nobody has ever been charged in connection with the attacks.

The word ‘terrorist’ became an ubiquitous phrase by the mid 1970s with a number of armed groups across Europe creating headlines with bombings, shootings, hijackings and hostage-taking.

Dutch industrialist Tiede Herrema was kidnapped and held in a house in Monasterevin, Co Kildare by Eddie Gallagher and Marion Coyle, two dissident republicans.

Enjoying a fine summer’s day at Myrtleville beach, Co Cork in June 1977. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive/Ref 101/199

Dr Herrema was eventually released when the pair surrendered themselves to gardaí following a marathon 18-day siege.

In 1975, Éamon de Valera, 92, died, while, separately, Spanish political leader Francisco Franco also died aged 83.

In contrast, Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh became the first president to resign in October 1976, following insulting remarks made by Paddy Donegan, the Minister for Defence at the time.

The Catholic church once again dominated headlines in 1978 when 80-year-old Pope Paul passed away after 15-year-reign, and then his successor, Pope John Paul, died just 33 days after taking the reins.

At a glance

April 1971: The GAA congress deleted Rule 27 which, for 66 years, had banned its members from playing, promoting or attending soccer, rugby, hockey and cricket.

July 1972: Muhammad Ali won a heavy-weight boxing match against Al ‘Blue’ Lewis in Croke Park in Dublin, after the referee stopped the fight in the 11th round when Lewis was reduced to near insensibility.

Hurling legend Christy Ring died following a heart attack on March 4, 1979. The number of people who attended his funeral was estimated to be between 50-60,000. Picture: Irish Examiner/Ref 225/263

October 1973: During a licensing hearing, a justice told Naas District Court that discos are designed by the devil, that they are excruciatingly noisy and that the psychedelic lighting is driving people out of their minds.

November 1974: Erskine Childers, 69, became the first Irish president to die while in office, and an estimated 100,000 people congregated on Dublin’s streets for his funeral.

December 1974: Seán MacBride, former Minister for Foreign Affairs and president of Amnesty International, became the first Irish person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

September 1976: The European Commission on Human Rights finds Britain guilty of torturing republican prisoners in Northern Ireland.

1976: The aversion to sex in public discourse had changed with the availability of titles such as The Graduate, Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion and The Landlord, which was advertised with lady’s stocking-clad leg and the words: “The landlord’s getting just about everything but the rent”.

August 1977: King of rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley died at age 42, after a reported heart attack

Elvis Presley performing in Providence, on May 23, 1977, less than two months before his death.

March 1979: Christy Ring, often referred to as one the greatest hurlers of all time, died following a heart attack. The number of people who attended his funeral was estimated to be between 50,000 and 60,000, while Taoiseach Jack Lynch was emotional while paying his respects at Ring’s graveside.

May 1979: Margaret Thatcher became the British Prime Minister