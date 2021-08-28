Examiner 180: A history told through her eyes

I remember it still, carrying a plate of steaming food through thecanteen and nestling into a spot at a table opposite Maureen Fox, the paper’s first female journalist, and Daphne Pochin Mould, aviator, geologist, pilot and photographer. It was the best gate-crashed lunch I ever had.
Here are some key moments over the last 180 years.
- 1870: The Married Women’s Property Act allows married women to keep the profits of their labour and to inherit property.
- 1886: The Contagious Disease Acts, which forced women arrested for prostitution to be examined for venereal disease, are repealed. Belfast-based suffragist and journalist Isabella Tod actively campaigned to abolish “the sexual double standard”, arguing men would never be treated in such a way.
- 1902: The Irish Women’s Franchise League is formed to secure votes for women.
- 1908: The National University of Ireland Act allows women to enter universities as students and staff.
- 1918: Women get a limited right to vote.
- 1922: All women get the right to vote.
- 1932: The Marriage Bar is introduced, preventing married women from working in the public sector.
- 1935: The importation and sale of contraceptives is made illegal.
- 1937: Divorce is banned. The new constitution also says the State shall “endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home”.
- 1969: The Irish Family Planning Association is founded.
- 1971: Some 46 members of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement import contraceptives to Dublin from Belfast on the famous contraceptive train.
- 1973: The Marriage Bar is removed.
- 1977: The Employment Equality Act is passed.
- 1983: The Eighth Amendment is written into the Constitution. It recognises that the unborn have an equal right to life as that of the mother.
- 1985: The sale of non-medical contraception without a prescription is permitted, but only in pharmacies and to those over 18.
- 1990: Mary Robinson is elected the first female President of Ireland.
- 1993: Homosexuality is decriminalised.
- 1995: The constitutional ban on divorce is lifted by the slimmest of margins with 50.3% voting in favour and 49.79% against.
- 2015: Ireland votes to introduce same-sex marriage by 62% to 38%
- 2018: Ireland votes by 66.4% to 33.6% to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, which granted equal right to life to a mother and her unborn child.