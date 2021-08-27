Examiner 180: Cures for coughs, boils, pimples and cancerous ulcers

In the mid-1800s when the Cork Examiner first launched, the discovery of penicillin as an antibiotic was still nearly 90 years into the future; the Irish Pharmacy Union wouldn’t be established until 1973 and even the Pharmacy Act of 1875 was still some years off.

So it shouldn’t be too surprising that a wide range of cure-alls and remedies were advertised in newspapers without any proof that they worked.

Tonics and tobacco

These tinctures, lotions, and pastilles were touted with often outlandish claims about their efficacy.

Sluggish liver? ‘Hooping’ cough? Pimples? Cancerous ulcers? Scrofula?

All dealt with swiftly with some balsamic pills or lozenges or ‘blood mixture’ according to ads posted some 180 years ago.

An ad from August 30, 1841.

Another signifier of a totally different era is the front-page ads for nicotine products.

On August 30, 1841, the very first day the Examiner was published, a page-one advertisement boasts of a Wholesale Tobacco and Snuff Manufactory at Cork’s South Main Street. This outlet offered “superior qualities of tobacco” and “snuffs not surpassed by any in the trade”.

And as recently as 1950, there was a large front-page ad for 20 Grand Parade cigarettes. It should be noted that this particular front page also features more than 20 death notices and advertisements for funeral homes at Cork's Conway's Yard and on Sullivan's Quay.

Consumption

This was an era when the Great Famine (1845-1852) loomed and consumption (now known as pulmonary tuberculosis) was a significant cause of death among Irish people.

The first major modern census here in Ireland, using a household form, was the so-called Great Census of 1841.

This Report of the Census Commissioners for 1841 reads: “Consumption — by far the most fatal affection to which the inhabitants of this country are subject... is reported to have destroyed 135,590 of the population of those families from whom the returns were received upon the 6th June 1841.”

The King's Evil

Holloway's Ointment: "Cures for the uncured".

And for all of us used to sanitised pharmacies and laboratory-fresh blister packs of pills with high-regulated ingredients and health advisories, some of the health ads of the time are a bit of a jolt.

One advertisement carried on the front page on August 15, 1851, is for Holloway’s Ointment and pills. This apparently was the one to go for if you suffered from scrofula. Also known as the King’s Evil, scrofula was a tuberculosis infection of lymph nodes in the neck.

Professor Holloway's ads featured testimonials from former sufferers who were delighted with their new lease of life gained after taking his products.

One is from a parent whose boy is now “as healthy as heart can wish” following a “miraculous cure” — a great recovery for a young lad who was faced with amputation of his arm due to blood "so impure".

Another happy client boasts of being able “to walk as well as ever I was in my life” after his “acute rheumatism of 4 years’ standing” was completely cured due to these pills and ointment.

Holloway’s Ointment could be a medicine cabinet stand-by for all homes: it also promised to cure gout, bites of mosquitoes and sand flies, scurvy, bad legs, bad breasts, sore throats, and yaws [a chronic skin infection characterised by noncancerous lumps and ulcers].

Modern-day pharmacy

Clarke's Blood Mixture: The great blood purifier and restorer, for cleansing and clearing the blood of all impurities.

Pharmacist Jack Shanahan is the third generation of pharmacists in his family. His grandfather, also Jack Shanahan, opened a pharmacy in Castleisland, Co Kerry in 1926, and his father, Dick, took over the reins in 1969. The younger Jack Shanahan, who is also editor of IPU Review, the official Irish Pharmacy Union magazine, took over in 1998.

He notes that 180 years ago was “the heyday of the snake oil salesman”, but also points out that some products were indeed better than others.

For example, Clarke’s Blood Mixture claims to tackle all sorts of blood impurities, from scrofula to scurvy and sores.

“The Clarke's tonic was widely advertised, not just in the Examiner but worldwide. It was perhaps one of the first global advertising phenomena. And it was something that was advertised pretty much in every newspaper, all over the world. It was made in Lincoln in the UK," he says.

“They used to do bespoke labels for pharmacies, they were actually lovely fluted glass bottles, they were of their time. Clarke’s was one of the more reputable companies. The owner ended up being hugely successful because Clarke’s blood remedy was sold far and wide.”

Tuberculosis, cures and placebos

There was a large number of advertisements throughout the 1800s and early 1900s for products offering to cure coughs, boils, pimples, and cancerous ulcers.

“Language has changed. Even if you look at some of the names they're using. They will refer to things that are no longer regarded. Things like ‘cankerous’ ulcers, which is how they used to pronounce it, as far as I know. A canker was basically an ulcer that was normally a tubercular ulcer. And tuberculosis, obviously, would have been a big issue and you’d get a skin manifestation where you'd get these horrible ulcers and so there were a lot of treatments that were being sold for that," says Shanahan.

Clarke's Blood Mixture was sold in embossed bottles, such as this one for sale on eBay.

"Most of them weren’t worth a jot. But sometimes you'd have the placebo effect. In the absence of any other treatments, these were the things that were being used. A lot of the time what they were using was harmless, if you take the Clarke’s Blood Mixture, it contained a thing called potassium iodide, which, unless you took an awful lot of it, wouldn’t make a difference one way or the other to you. There was a little bit of chloroform inside, which would be slightly sedating. There were a few other things to make it taste nice. A nice bottle; it tasted OK and you felt it was going to do you some good.

“Most people consider TB to be a disease of the lungs, but it was much more than that - you’d have skin manifestation with these horrible ulcers, and it would affect the bones. It was a very nasty thing because you faded away. As in the origin of the word, consumption — it consumed you."

Clarke's Blood Mixture also offered a cure for scurvy scores. "Now we know that vitamin C would have done that... but obviously, you were living in a time where scurvy was actually a real issue. You had things like leg ulcers, pimples on the face. If you think about it, pimples on the face could vary from acne all the way up to, what was a big issue in those days: smallpox, and all the other poxes in between.”

Worse than the cure

Veno's Lightning Cough Cure "contains no opium, it suits children and they like it," according to a January 27, 1921 ad.

Sometimes the product itself was more harmful than not treating an ailment at all.

Shanahan says: “I see teething lozenges and things that contained mercury that you’d run a mile from nowadays but that was of its time and that’s what people used to do and they used to take all sorts of strange things.”

One common remedy for constipation in the last century was Mil-Par — a mixture of Milk of Magnesia and liquid paraffin. “Nowadays we don’t really give liquid paraffin to people anymore as there is a risk of aspiration pneumonia. As time has gone on we have become much more aware of the risks of things and the potential downsides... A lot of the time people survived in spite of it rather than because of the treatments that were given to them."

Testimonials — then and now

'This lady is recommending this bottle to you. Her recommendation, not ours.' This ad was published on January 30, 1950.

One mode of advertising that endures even today for beauty products, for example, was the testimonial type ad. But with a lack of regulations at the time, these ads were often little more than ‘stories’ — or even dubious-looking sketches — about some fictional person who used a product and enjoyed a miraculous cure.

The Munster Pharmacy had a 1950 ad for Phaylex Cough Mixture which is recommended by a Limerick lady, Mrs JF.

'Tinori promotes happiness' says a January 27, 1921 advertisement.

And a Tinori corn treatment advert in 1927 had a picture of a wretched-looking man, labelled 'before I used'; and a sketch of the same man, now beaming as he is 'after using'. It proclaims: 'Tinori promotes happiness, ask anyone who has used it'.

Some things haven’t changed all that much as regards 'testimonials', points out Shanahan, though they seem to have evolved into chain emails and dodgy pop-up ads.

“It’s funny — people do take advice from people on Facebook. They take it from people on WhatsApp. Some people don't believe Covid exists because somebody on Facebook told them. So people do believe these things, and I suppose, fundamentally, you know that's human nature. We like stories and we relate to stories, and we relate to people.”

These days, stringent product regulations and regulations on advertisements mean that we can be a lot more sure about what is in any medicinal product we are prescribed or buy over the counter.

Many once-fatal or severely debilitating illnesses and diseases are curable or controllable, with medical research making huge strides. And while international travel saw Covid-19 spread across the globe more rapidly than diseases might have travelled 180 years ago, modern medical equipment, vaccine research and vaccination programmes have shown we have come a long way since the days of sketched before-and-after advertisements.

Evolution of pharmacy regulations

Looking back on 19th and early 20th century adverts for medicines, pharmacist Jack Shanahan notes: “There was enough for an awful lot of claims made for an awful lot of things. And there was almost no regulation whatsoever in relation to any medicine. Whereas nowadays, you can't make any medicinal claims unless the product is actually a licensed medicine, And even at that you're prohibited, in Ireland especially, from advertising quite a lot of medicinal treatment."

Pharmacy and medicine regulations, he says, “would have evolved over time, because 100 years ago the Poisons Regulations would have been a big factor in relation to the dispensing of medicines and supply of medicines”.

There has been an increasingly stringent series of regulations and legislation on medical products here in Ireland over the past few centuries, building on the 1791 Irish Apothecary's Act and the Poisons (Ireland) Act of 1870 as well as the Poisons Act of 1961. And the Irish Medicines Board of 1996 became the Health Product Regulatory Authority in 2014.

“The job of the HPRA is to ensure that any medicine on the Irish market is safe, it does what it says it does and it contains what it says it contains,” says Shanahan.

Poisons and medicines

The use of ingredients that are now controlled, or outright banned, was so common that one cough medicine manufacturer even placed ads in this paper to highlight that their product did not contain opium.

'Veno's Lightning Cough Cure contains no opium, it suits children and they like it', stated the advert.

The Poisons Act may sound scary but was relevant, as Shanahan notes: “Often the difference between a poison and medicine is just the dosage.”

“The classic example of this would be the botulinum toxin which is nowadays known as Botox. When I was in college, I am pushing 60 now, that was something that wasn't being used in medicine at the time because it was seen as one of the most potent natural poisons in existence as it’s a nerve poison — and botulism which is a type of food poisoning. But this [the development of Botox] was an example of very smart lateral thinking," says Shanahan.

Researchers discovered it was a nerve poison that paralysed nerves and "by extension muscles that they were supplying. I understand that originally Botox was used in ophthalmology as an eye drop".