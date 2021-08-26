'Examiner' at 180 — 1990-1999: Omagh bomb dashed peace hopes

The '90s started off in party mode — with Big Jack's Green Army putting them under pressure during Italia '90.

With the country at fever pitch, Ireland made the World Cup quarter-finals — our best ever finish — before Toto Schillaci brought it all to an end after a heroic tournament for the Irish.

The jubilation continued when Nelson Mandela received a rousing welcome as he arrived in Dublin for his State visit in July of that year.

While in politics, there was excitement when the nation’s first woman president, Mary Robinson, was elected into the office.

The following year saw further reason to celebrate as the Birmingham six — who had been wrongfully found guilty of bombing two pubs — were released after 16 years’ imprisonment.

March 1991: The Birmingham Six (left-right) John Walker, Paddy Hill, Hugh Callaghan, Chris Mullen MP, Richard McIlkenny, Gerry Hunter and William Power outside the Old Bailey in London after their convictions were quashed. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

However, scenes internationally were not as joyous. Iraq had invaded its neighbour Kuwait in 1990, and when it did not meet the UN deadline for withdrawal in 1991, US and British planes began to bomb Iraq, resulting in the beginning of the Gulf War.

In 1992, the Catholic Church worried about its dwindling influence on society when the Supreme Court overturned a previous court decision which prevented a 14-year-old rape victim from travelling to England for an abortion.

Meanwhile, Bishop Eamon Casey resigned in May of that year, after it was revealed he had an affair with an American woman, Annie Murphy.

Another resignation that year was Taoiseach Charles Haughey, after it emerged he knew about phone tapping of journalists' phones, a scandal for which then minister for justice Seán Doherty took the blame.

The change in attitude towards sex took further steps in 1993, when the bill to legalise homosexual acts was passed by the Dáil without a vote and condoms were available to purchase from supermarkets.

December 1995: President and Mrs Hillary Clinton with President Mary Robinson at Áras An Uachtaráin. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Horrific killings continued in Northern Ireland but increased links between the SDLP and Sinn Féin raised hopes for the beginnings of the peace process.

The watershed moment arrived in 1994 when the IRA declared a ceasefire, resulting in a huge reduction in violence.

August 1994: Crispin Rodwell was working for the Reuters wire service when he got an early morning call from his pictures editor to illustrate the fact that the IRA had announced a ceasefire. His 'Time For Peace' image has become an iconic symbol of the peace process.

In the Republic, the Catholic Church faced another scandal when details surrounding paedophile priest Brendan Smyth led to the resignation of Taoiseach Albert Reynolds and former attorney general Harry Whelehan.

In 1995, divorce was legalised in the Republic, and further scandal ensued when the deceased celebrity priest Michael Cleary was revealed as the father of two children.

Three high-profile women died in the late 1990s: Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin in 1996, followed by Princess Diana, and Mother Teresa, both in 1997.

In 1998, simultaneous referenda in the north and south passed the Good Friday Agreement, but the positivity of this agreement was overshadowed a few months later when a bomb planted by republican splinter group, the real IRA, killed 30 people in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

August 1998: The aftermath of an explosion in Market Street, Omagh, when a bomb planted by republican splinter group, the real IRA, killed 30 people. Picture: Paul Mcerlane/PA

At the end of the decade, the extent of the abuse suffered by children in State and religious institutions was revealed.

Then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern apologised on behalf of the State and actions were taken to provide compensation and counselling to victims.

























At a glance

July 1990: To stop the spread of mad cow disease in Ireland, an order was issued which banned the feeding of meat and bone meal to cattle, sheep, goats and deer.

November 1990: The Thatcher era came to an end when the British prime minister issued her resignation following a number of issues, including divisions over Europe.

April 1991: Writer Seán O’Faoláin, who fought in the War of Independence, died in a Dublin nursing home, aged 91.

July 1993: 21-year-old Roy Keane began his Manchester United career in South Africa.

October 1993: Roddy Doyle won the 25th Booker Prize for his novel Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha, making him the first Irish writer to win the accolade.

January 1994: The Government lifted Section 31 of the Broadcast Act, which prevented members of Sinn Féin or the IRA being interviewed on television or radio.

1995: American president Bill Clinton received a rapturous reception during his State visit, in part due to his efforts during the peace process. The following year, revelations of an affair with Monica Lewinsky emerged.

1996: Brigid McCole died of liver failure after the plasma given to her in the 1970s was found to be infected with hepatitis C. A further 1,600 women had also received infected blood from the Blood Transfusion Service Board.

January 1999: The euro arrived into the international currency market.

July 1999: More than 574,000 Irish people and 700 financial institutions became shareholders in Telecom Éireann in the biggest flotation in the State’s history.