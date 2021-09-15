Examiner 180, from our archives: A report of the death of Count John McCormack

John McCormack was not only one of Ireland's first music stars, he was one of the first international megastars of any nationality. His career coincided with the rise of radio as a medium, and the Athlone man became a hugely popular figure in both the UK and the US.

In the latest of our arts/culture reports from the archives to mark the Examiner's 180 years in existence, we see how McCormack's death in 1945 was big news, even in the midst of so many war-related tales.

One of the interesting aspects of the excerpt is the incredible amount of detail the writer was able to include. What would have been the reporter's source of reference? Obviously, the writer knew their subject well, but in the pre-internet age, would there have been a file of clippings on McCormack, or would a public library have been consulted?

Incidentally, the picture used here is from McCormack's visit to the Ford factory in Cork, and the Count (he was awarded the title of Papal Count from Pope Pius XI in recognition of his work for Catholic charities) would have met its founder Henry Ford on visits to Detroit.

Des O'Driscoll (Arts/Culture Editor)

Famous Irish tenor: Death of Count John McCormack

Monday, September 17, 1945

We regret to announce the death of Count John McCormack which took place at his home in Dublin, at 11.15 last night, after a short illness. He was aged 6l years.

The late Count McCormack, like many other Irishmen who won fame in the New World, came of humble origin. He was born in Athlone in 1884 and it was typical of the man that even during the height of his success, he should always speak of Athlone as "up in my home town."

Wherever this famous tenor went on tour his programme included a group of Irish folk songs, which he sang with a tenderness and sweetness surpassing even his treatment of Gounod's 'Ave Maria' — which was acclaimed by one famous critic as " a standard for all time."

Even his earliest days had shown in him the perfect musician which is a mixture of ability and love of the game. Whilst still a comparative youngster, he announced his ambition to become a singer, and with McCormack "ambition" was synonymous with "intention" and in spite of a lack of sympathy on the part of his parents he entered the studies which later led him before enthusiastic millions all over the world and won eulogies from even the most carping critics.

The Examiner report of the death of Count John McCormack in September 1945.

In 1907, the same year as Tetrazzini made her sensational Covent Garden debut to a half-empty house, McCormack arrived in London, where his remarkable singing as Turridu in Cavalleria Rusticana was hailed with delight.

He proved himself to be a singer of rare artistic ability. Several seasons of opera saw him appear at Covent Garden. Then in 1909 followed his concert tours of America. Everywhere he was acclaimed as one of the greatest of living tenors. In America, as elsewhere, his rare ability evoked eulogisms from even the most cranky critics. Many world tours followed, and always, with the same high success.

Although of necessity Count McCormack spent most of every year on tour he always maintained his link with his native country. He purchased the beautiful residence. Moore Abbey, in Monasterevan, and became for a time deeply interested in Irish horse racing being well known and popular figure at tho Curragh. He claimed friendship of a great number of well known personalities in all walks of life, Church, State, Bar, medical profession and other callings, all contributing to his host of admirers and personal friends. It is no mere posthumous empty tribute to say that his charm of manner won him the real affection of all who met him.

On September 15, 1938, Count McCormack, at the age of 54, officially announced his retirement from the concert platform, although on a few occasions subsequently he made public appearances—notably when he made a tour in aid of funds for the Red Cross Society. On the occasion of his retirement he stated that the greatest occasion of his life was when he sang the 'Panis Augelicus' at the Eucharistic Congress in Dublin in 1932.

Crowds queue for a John McCormack concert at Cork Opera House in 1930. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive

On December 6, 1938, McCormack made his first studio broadcast, and he sang 'The Snowy-Breasted Pearl' — the song which won him the tenor solo gold medal it the Dublin Feis Ceoil 35 years before.

Of recent years Count McCormack took the young Co Limerick tenor, Christopher Lynch, under his care.

Countess McCormack, Captain Cyril McCormack (his son), Dr Harold Quinlan and two nurses were present at his bedside when he passed away.

The remains will be removed to the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown, this evening, and the funeral will take place on Tuesday to Deans Grange after 10 o'clock Mass.