Cleary replaces Fitzgerald as Clare name team for Tipp clash

There has been no wielding of the axe by the Clare management in the wake of last weekend’s 13-point hammering at the hands of Tipperary, with the team named for tomorrow’s game against Limerick showing just one change in personnel.

Conor Cleary, who was introduced as a second-half sub during the 3-21 to 0-17 defeat at home to Tipperary, replaces David Fitzgerald in defence.

Sunday’s trip to the Gaelic Grounds will be Cleary’s first championship start of the campaign given he was suspended for their opening day win over Waterford.

Similarly, there is just the one change to the Limerick hurling team, with Diarmaid Byrnes returning to the half-back line in place of Dan Morrissey.

The latter, an All-Star last year, has been part of the Limerick starting team for their last 12 championship outings.

Alan Cadogan coming in for Conor Lehane at corner-forward is the sole change to the Cork team, for this evening’s visit of Waterford, from the side which overcame the All-Ireland champions in mid-May.

Elsewhere, John Hanbury, Adrian Tuohey, and Jonathan Glynn have been handed their first championship start of 2019 as Micheál Donoghue rings the changes ahead of Galway’s visit to Nowlan Park.

Tuohey hasn’t seen any game-time this summer and his selection at left half-forward is something of a surprise move by the Galway management given he made his name as a corner-back in recent years.

Johnny Coen, Niall Burke, and Conor Cooney are the three to lose out.

The inclusion of Billy Ryan at centre-forward is the sole change to the Kilkenny team from the side which scored a 14-point win over Carlow last time out.

Walter Walsh, withdrawn at half-time at Netwatch Cullen Park, is not listed among the subs, a bench which includes Joey Holden, Richie Hogan, and Cillian Buckley.

Michael McKernan and Connor McAliskey return to the Tyrone team for tomorrow’s Ulster semi-final against Donegal.

Hugh Pat McGeary and Rory Brennan, from the side which trounced Antrim a fortnight ago, are the two players to make way.

Meanwhile, the draw for the second round of football qualifiers will take place on Monday morning next, just after 8.30am, and will be broadcast live on RTÉ Radio 1.

The second round draw will see the eight first-round winners pitted against the eight beaten provincial semi-finalists.

A Division 3 or 4 team from this year’s Allianz league will have home advantage if drawn against a Division 1 or 2 county.

Clare (Munster SHC v Limerick): D Tuohy; P O’Connor, D McInerney, S Morey; C Malone, J Browne, C Cleary; S Golden, C Galvin; P Duggan, T Kelly, D Ryan; S O’Donnell, J Conlon, P Collins.

Limerick (Munster SHC v Clare): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, P O’Loughlin; C Lynch, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, G Mulcahy, P Casey.

Cork (Munster SHC v Waterford): A Nash; S O’Donoghue, E Cadogan, N O’Leary; R Downey, M Ellis, M Coleman; B Cooper, D Fitzgibbon; D Kearney, S Harnedy, L Meade; A Cadogan, P Horgan, A Walsh.

Galway (Leinster SHC v Kilkenny): C Callanan; J Hanbury, Daithí Burke, A Harte; P Mannion, G McInerney, J Cooney; S Loftus, David Burke; C Mannion, J Glynn, A Tuohey; C Whelan, J Flynn, B Concannon.

Kilkenny (Leinster SHC v Galway): D Brennan; P Murphy, H Lawlor, T Walsh; C Fogarty, P Walsh, P Deegan; A Murphy, R Leahy; A Mullen, B Ryan, TJ Reid; B Sheehan, C Fennelly, G Alyward.

Carlow (Leinster SHC v Wexford): B Tracey; K McDonald, P Doyle, M Doyle; E Nolan, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, S Whelan; JM Nolan, M Kavanagh, E Byrne; J Doyle, T Joyce, C Nolan.

Antrim (Joe McDonagh Cup v Westmeath): R Elliott; P Duffin, J Dillon, S Rooney; M Donnelly, P Burke, J Maskey; D Kearney, N McKeague; N McManus, R McCambridge, K Molloy; C Clarke, N Elliott, J McNaughton.

Westmeath (Joe McDonagh Cup v Antrim): C Lynch; D Egerton, T Doyle, G Greville; L Varley, A Clarke, P Greville; S Clavin, J Gilligan; C Boyle, K Doyle, J Boyle; R Greville, D McNicholas, A Devine.

Kerry (Joe McDonagh Cup v Laois): JB O’Halloran; J O’Connor, B Murphy, S Weir; E Murphy, P Kelly, D Collins; D Goggin, T O’Connor; M O’Leary, S Conway, J Goulding; P Boyle, M Boyle, C Harty.

Meath (Christy Ring Cup semi-final v Derry): S McGann; G Murphy, D Kelly, S Whitty; S Brennan, K Keoghan, J Kelly; S Geraghty, C McCabe; D Healy, B Slevin, J Regan; G McGowan, C O'Sullivan, A Douglas.

Kildare (Leinster SFC semi-final v Dublin): M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, D Hyland; P Kelly, E Doyle, K Cribbin; K Feely, T Moolick; D Slattery, P Brophy, F Conway; A Tyrrell, B McCormack, N Flynn.

Laois (Leinster SFC semi-final v Meath): G Brody; S Attride, D Booth, G Dillon; S O’Flynn, R Pigott, P O’Sullivan; J O’Loughlin, K Lillis; D O’Reilly, C Boyle, D O’Connor; P Kingston, C Murphy, E O’Carroll.

Armagh (Ulster SFC semi-final replay v Cavan): B Hughes; M Shields, A McKay, J Morgan; P Hughes, R Kennedy, A Forker; J Óg Burns, N Grimley; A Nugent, R Grugan, J Hall; R O’Neill, J Clarke, S Campbell.

Tyrone (Ulster SFC semi-final v Donegal): N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, M McKernan; T McCann, B McDonnell, M Cassidy; C Cavanagh, R Donnelly; M Donnelly, N Sludden, F Burns; C McShane, P Harte, C McAliskey.

Tipperary (All-Ireland SFC Round 1 qualifier v Down): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, S O’Connell; K Fahey, R Kiely, E Moloney; S O’Brien, L Casey; J Keane, P Maher, B Fox; C Sweeney, M Quinlivan, L McGrath.

Antrim (All-Ireland SFC Round 1 qualifier v Louth): P Nugent; P McCormick, R Johnston, P Gallagher; P McBride, D Lynch, N Delargy; C Duffin, S Beatty; J McAuley, M Fitzpatrick, K Quinn; R Murray, J Smith, E Walsh.

Derry (All-Ireland SFC Round 1 qualifier v Wexford): T Mallon; K McKaigue, B Rogers, N Keenan; J Rocks, C McKaigue, R Mooney; C McAtamney, C McFaul; E Bradley, B Heron, P Cassidy; S McGuigan, R Bell, E Lynn.