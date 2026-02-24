Kerry the latest to oppose extension to inter-county season

Tipperary also decided to oppose the proposed calendar extension on Tuesday night.
Kerry the latest to oppose extension to inter-county season

Paudie Clifford of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland SFC final match between Kerry and Donegal. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Feb, 2026 - 20:49
Murt Murphy

Kerry club delegates fully endorsed county secretary Peter Twiss and the executive’s opposition to extending the inter-county season by two weeks at this month’s county committee meeting.

If the motion were to be passed at Congress, the football final would be played in the second week of August and the hurling decider at the end of July.

The motion would also confirm the end of the pre-season competitions in January on a permanent basis.

Twiss outlined to delegates that Kerry had nothing in principle against the two-week extension but the knock-on effect it would have on the Kerry club and county championships was a price clubs should not be asked to pay.

The secretary said that 16 weekends are needed to play off the club championships in Kerry to have winners ready to take part in the Munster club championships.

Sport Top Pics

Read More

Four double bills announced for 2026 Munster championships 
Éamonn Fitzmaurice: The delicate balance between confidence and competition for places

“The problem is the squeeze on the club fixtures. The question is, and we have to raise this at Congress, we need 16 weekends to play our county championships, our club championships. We have no problem at all if the dates for the All-Ireland go out two weekends; we think there's a lot of positives to that, provided 16 weekends for the county [championship] is held.

“We do need to clarify that, because in fact we probably welcome the move out to August for the All-Ireland final. If someone can say that they can squeeze up the provincial or All-Ireland [club championship] from the other side and say to us that’s where the two weekends would be gained, or compensated for, that’s fine. If they don't do that, or say they can't do that, then we have a problem," Twiss explained.

“I do believe that in that context, a county like Kerry needs to be listened to in the sense that we have a very successful club championship set up. And somebody’s going to have to take heed of that. Some counties run a county championship that doesn’t really need 16 weekends. That’s fine but that’s no good to us,” He said.

Club delegates, including Sean Barry (Annascaul), Peggy Horan (Glenflesk), Bill Riordan (Gneeveguilla) and Bobby O’Connell (Desmonds), all spoke against the motion.

Tipperary also decided to oppose the proposed calendar extension on Tuesday night.

Read More

Dara Ó Cinnéide: 'If you don’t have county players present in club matches, the game is gone'

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Jubilee Teams Presentation at the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Dara Ó Cinnéide: 'I really wish the Kerry lads would not align themselves in any way with Allianz'
An Ghaeltacht v Glenullin - AIB GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship Final Dara Ó Cinnéide: 'If you don’t have county players present in club matches, the game is gone'
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Four double bills announced for 2026 Munster championships 
#Kerry GAA#Sport - Top Picks
<p>STRANDED: All-Ireland champions Galway with the O’Duffy Cup in Madison Square Garden in New York last week.</p>

All-Ireland camogie champions Galway stranded in New York snowstorm

READ NOW

Latest

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited