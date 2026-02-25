Offaly's Cormac Egan backs August All-Ireland final 

Offaly footballer Cormac Egan is in favour of an August All-Ireland final because the championship is “over before it gets going”.

A dual player with Tullamore, he accepts the earlier conclusion to the inter-county season gives clubs more time but would be willing to sacrifice it for a prolonged All-Ireland as “it would just add a bit more excitement”.

As Congress vote on a proposal to stage the All-Ireland SFC final in August from 2027, Egan said: “It is quite a tough one. I don't like the All-Irelands in July, I just think it feels a bit weird, it feels like it's over before it's even nearly getting going.

“But then as a club player, I play hurling as well with the club, so I do be flat out – it probably does give us a small bit more time to maybe get it in a bye week or something like that.

“But I think an All-Ireland final should be in August or September time. I think it probably should be pushed back. The club season, the club leagues and stuff like that, I remember I came back last year and played the league final and I was kind of like: ‘Do I need to be doing this? Does this need to be here?’

“I know the club players that aren't in the county sides need to keep the leagues going and stuff like that. They need to be playing the leagues, it's getting them football, leagues have to be a thing.”

Egan welcomes the new Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup format, which shaves potential dead rubbers.

“I think the Tailteann this year has gone to a bit more knock-out, the All-Ireland is the same, two chances – kind of like the Sigerson. So look, I think that's for the better.

“These kind of group games in the Tailteann last year were kind of a little bit dragged on a little bit. I remember we played Laois in a bit of a nothing game, I picked up a bit of a knock.”

Meanwhile, Dublin GAA have received the go-ahead to build their proposed training centre in Spawell in Templeogue, just off the M50.

The facility will feature three new floodlit GAA pitches as well as an indoor training facility, 10 dressing rooms, a 500-capacity seated stand and terraces. It is the second training and games hub Dublin are developing after Hollystown in north-west Dublin.

In his annual report in December, Dublin GAA chief executive Finbarr O’Mahony mentioned Dublin GAA had applied for planning permission in November 2024.

Three third-party appeals were made the following month.

While Dublin GAA respected the planning process, O’Mahony added: “It is unfortunate that in the event of the granting of permission, we are likely to experience considerable building cost inflation due to the significant time lapse.”