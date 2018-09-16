Home»Breaking News»ireland

No September showers at Cork Women's Mini Marathon as sun shines for thousands of participants

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 02:35 PM

By Gráinne McGuinness

The sun made a surprise reappearance in Cork city this afternoon, just in time to shine on the thousands taking part in the 37th Annual Evening Echo Mini Marathon.

Runners and walkers had been prepared for the forecasted rain but it was sun cream needed as Cork City Lord Mayor Mick Finn got proceedings underway on the Centre Park Road.

Millions have been raised for charity over the years of the race and Evening Echo deputy editor Elaine Duggan praised participants who raised funds for many local and national causes.

Bishop of Cork John Buckley was on hand to also praise the charitable efforts and promise a little 'divine intervention' for anyone struggling to the finish line.

There was no struggle at all for winner Michelle Finn of Leevale AC, who was closely followed by Anna Reddin of Crusaders AC and Martina Kiely of St Finbarrs AC.

Marymount Hospice, CUH, Cobh First Responders, Cork Pink Walk, Cork Simon and The Mercy were just a few of the dozens of charities represented by the runners and walkers.

Medals, water and goodie bags from sponsors Tesco awaited the participants at the finish line at Kennedy Park, where RDC of Ireland’s Got Talent were on hand to get the after-party started.


CorkCork Women's Mini MarathonMini MarathonSportEvening Echo

