House of Commons Speaker passed information about Mandelson to police

'To prevent any inaccurate speculation I’d like to confirm that, upon receipt of information, that I felt it was relevant I pass this on to the Metropolitan Police in good faith, as is my duty and responsibility'
House of Commons Speaker passed information about Mandelson to police

Peter Mandelson outside his home in north west London on February 21. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Wed, 25 Feb, 2026 - 12:17
Rhiannon James, David Lynch, and Helen Corbett

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has said he passed information to the Metropolitan Police about Peter Mandelson, after the former Northern Ireland secretary of state claimed “baseless suggestions” he was a flight risk had led to his arrest this week.

The former ambassador to Washington was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released on bail.

Mandelson, who has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary, has been bailed until May.

Lawyers for the former Labour minister claimed he had been arrested — despite an agreement to speak to police voluntarily — after someone told the Metropolitan Police he was planning to leave the country.

In a statement to the Commons, Hoyle said: “Members will be aware of comments in the media regarding the arrest of Lord Mandelson.

“To prevent any inaccurate speculation I’d like to confirm that, upon receipt of information, that I felt it was relevant I pass this on to the Metropolitan Police in good faith, as is my duty and responsibility.

“It is regrettable this rapidly ended in the media.

“As this is a live investigation, members will understand… it would not be appropriate to make any further comment, and I’d like to caution members from doing so.”

Read More

Ministers still plan to release Mandelson files in March after peer’s arrest

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - London John Davidson: BBC should have ‘worked harder’ on stopping Bafta racial slur
Narendra Modi India’s Modi gets a warm greeting from Netanyahu as he arrives in Israel
France Louvre Ticket Fraud Louvre has new boss to steer home of Mona Lisa out of crisis after jewel heist
#Jeffrey Epstein
The Central Molecular Zone of the Milky Way (Alma/S Longmore via AP)

Swirling beauty of Milky Way’s heart captured in new telescope picture

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited