House of Commons Speaker passed information about Mandelson to police
Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has said he passed information to the Metropolitan Police about Peter Mandelson, after the former Northern Ireland secretary of state claimed “baseless suggestions” he was a flight risk had led to his arrest this week.
The former ambassador to Washington was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released on bail.
Mandelson, who has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary, has been bailed until May.
Lawyers for the former Labour minister claimed he had been arrested — despite an agreement to speak to police voluntarily — after someone told the Metropolitan Police he was planning to leave the country.
In a statement to the Commons, Hoyle said: “Members will be aware of comments in the media regarding the arrest of Lord Mandelson.
“To prevent any inaccurate speculation I’d like to confirm that, upon receipt of information, that I felt it was relevant I pass this on to the Metropolitan Police in good faith, as is my duty and responsibility.
“It is regrettable this rapidly ended in the media.
“As this is a live investigation, members will understand… it would not be appropriate to make any further comment, and I’d like to caution members from doing so.”