Confirmed: Ireland v Israel Nations League match to be played in Dublin

FAI set to confirm Aviva Stadium venue as ministers reject boycott calls and back match proceeding
Senior Government sources said the FAI plans to host the match at the Aviva Stadium, despite previous security concerns. Picture: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Wed, 25 Feb, 2026 - 12:07
Tadgh McNally

Ireland’s Nations League fixture against Israel on October 4 will take place in Dublin, the Irish Examiner has learned.

Senior Government sources said the FAI plans to host the match at the Aviva Stadium, despite previous security concerns.

The FAI is expected to make a formal announcement later today.

There had been suggestions the match could move abroad, with the FAI holding talks with An Garda Síochána following Ireland’s draw against Israel two weeks ago.

Belgium set a precedent in 2024 when authorities deemed a match against Israel “impossible to organise” due to public sentiment against the Israeli Government.

Some groups have called for a boycott of Ireland’s matches against Israel, while the Government has said the fixture should proceed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the game should go ahead, noting there is no official boycott of Israel.

He said people must distinguish between the Israeli people and the actions of the Israeli Government.

Yesterday, culture minister Patrick O’Donovan told reporters the FAI had made the correct decision in staging the fixtures, adding that the Republic of Ireland soccer team would be the big loser if they were cancelled.

“I don’t think anybody in Ireland has a bone to pick with the Israeli soccer team. Yes, there’s a bone to pick with the Israeli Government, but I think the two needs to be separated. I think most people can separate the two out,” he said.

Mr O’Donovan added that gardaí believe they can police the match “appropriately”.

Handling home fixture with Israel will be FAI's next port of call
#Israel-Palestine#FAI
