Home»Breaking News»ireland

Hurricane Helene to hit Ireland next week

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 11:12 AM

Weather watchers will have their eyes on the skies in the coming days as Hurricane Helene creeps closer to Ireland.

She is currently one of a glut of tropical storms in the Atlantic, with Florence sparking mass evacuations as she heads towards landfall in the US states of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence (upper left), Tropical Storm Isaac (centre) and Hurricane Helene (right). Pic: NOAA via AP

Met Éireann is predicting that the tail end of Helene will reach Ireland on Tuesday with the south coast expected to be the worst affected.

They say that there are no indications that the wet and windy weather will bring any severe or damaging weather.

READ MORE: Hurricane Florence expected to trigger ‘catastrophic’ freshwater flooding

The south-western corners of the UK will also be affected, according to the Met Office in the UK.

Emma Smith, meteorologist with the Exeter-based Met Office, said more details would emerge within the next day over what impact the storm might have.

She said: "Helene is moving up from the Atlantic towards us.

"Hurricane Joyce is also in the Atlantic so we need to see how those two systems are going to move around each other because that could have an impact.

"It looks like Helene will move towards Ireland on Tuesday morning. It's possible that the west coast of Wales and Cornwall could get some winds as well, but we will get a clearer picture of what to expect very soon."

The storm would be expected to die out by Wednesday, Ms Smith said.

PA & Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

WeatherStormStorm FlorenceHurricane FlorenceHurricane Helene

Related Articles

Hawaii spared widespread damage as storm moves out to sea

Ali, Bronagh and Callum among storms set to blow in this year

South-east US coast prepares as Hurricane Florence intensifies

Met Eireann data shows just how hot our summer was

More in this Section

Garda Commissioner requests report into policing of Dublin eviction

Yacht impounded in Co. Cork and three arrested in drugs operation

Fianna Fáil: Caution and cool heads required in crucial stage of Brexit negotiations

Campaign plans protest as one million people remain on hospital waiting lists


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

    • 11
    • 12
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »