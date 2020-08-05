Beirut explosion: Streets wiped out and hospitals wrecked

A charity has reported entire streets wiped out following a large explosion in Lebanon.

Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation today after yesterday's massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital.

At least 100 people have been killed and 4,000 injured by the blast near Beirut’s harbour on Tuesday evening.

Rodney Eid, the assistant director for crisis management at Red Cross Lebanon, has said he expects the death toll to rise.

“Our teams are still searching the area, and it is a big area, around the blast – to look for survivors, to look for people who are injured.

“We have also set up two triage and first aid locations next to the blast area so that minor injuries can be treated there as we were overwhelmed with the number of calls yesterday and we were trying to respond to the most vulnerable and to the critical cases first.”

Mr Eid said “there are a lot of people who are missing”.

He added: “I expect the death toll to rise.”

Some of the damage from yesterday's massive explosion in Beirut. Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Authorities in Lebanon are yet to announce the cause of the explosion.

Save the Children said in a statement that members of their team on the ground in the city have reported entire streets destroyed and children unaccounted for.

Despite the charity’s offices in the city being badly damaged, they have pledged that a rapid response team is ready to offer support.

Jad Sakr, Save the Children’s country director in Lebanon, said: “We are shocked and devastated by the explosion today.

“The death toll may not be known for several days but we do know is that in a disaster like this, children may be hurt, shocked and separated from their parents.

“Our child protection teams are ready to support the government’s efforts, which will almost certainly go on for several days to come.

“It is vital that children and their families get access to the services they urgently need, including medical care and physical and emotional protection.”

Seven different angles of the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon from this morning.



😟😭😟pic.twitter.com/5TfpK6WYQp — somalia (@somalinews247) August 4, 2020

“The incident could not have occurred at a worse time and has hit communities who were already suffering from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and the economic deterioration.

“Beirut’s main port, now completely damaged, is vital for much of the food, grains and fuel that Lebanon imports, and families will immediately feel the shortage in basic needs as a result of this tragedy.”

Rescue workers and security officers work at the scene of the explosion today. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in a short televised speech said: "We are witnessing a real catastrophe." Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

Pope Francis tweeted: “Let us pray for the victims of the explosions in Beirut and for their families; and let us pray for Lebanon so that, through the dedication of all its social, political and religious elements, it might face this extremely tragic and painful moment.”

Foreign minister Simon Coveney tweeted: “Our thoughts & prayers are with people of Beirut & Lebanon after shocking explosion yesterday. #Lebanon & #Ireland have a special relationship. We will support in any way we can.”

Our thoughts & prayers are with people of Beirut & Lebanon after shocking explosion yesterday. #Lebanon & #Ireland have a special relationship. We will support in any way we can. ⁦@dfatirl⁩ ⁦@UNIFIL_⁩ ⁦⁦@defenceforces⁩ https://t.co/vIVhbE3f9L — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 5, 2020

A British man living in Beirut, Richard Gordon-Smith, said it had come at the “worst possible time” for the city.

Gordon-Smith, from Twickenham in London, said: “All of the hospitals have been wrecked. Patients are out on the street instead of being treated inside hospitals.

“This could exacerbate things beyond the tipping point.

Children's charity UNICEF said it is "saddened at the loss of life" following the explosion.

They said the blast has also displaced more than 300,000 people.

The video of the #Beirut port explosion that has hit me the hardest. A first hand perspective of what it felt like that has been circulating on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/8PvZivqGXR — Tala Alrajjal (@tala_alrajjal) August 4, 2020

Ms. Yukie Mokuo UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, said: “Our hearts are with children and families who have been impacted, especially those who lost their loved ones. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

“Yesterday’s catastrophe in Beirut adds to what has already been a terrible crisis for the people of Lebanon compounded by an economic collapse and a surge in Covid-19 cases. The pandemic already meant that hospitals are overwhelmed, and front-line workers are exhausted.

“UNICEF is coordinating very closely with authorities and partners on the ground to respond to the needs, including those of health and other front-line workers.

A damaged hospital after the explosion in Beirut. Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

"We have provided drinking water to staff at the Beirut port and are supporting the Ministry of Public Health to take out what is left of stored medicines and vaccines in a warehouse at the port.

"Child protection partners are providing psycho-social support to affected children across the city. Over the coming days, we will increase our efforts to reach families in need with much-needed assistance."