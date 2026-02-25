'You don’t know how many Champions League games you’ll ever play': Newcastle's Murphy relishes exposure

Murphy said this season hasn't been easy for him as he hasn't played much football
Alex Murphy made his first start for Newcastle in the Champions League against Qarabag. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Wed, 25 Feb, 2026 - 10:25
John Fallon

Galway native Alex Murphy admitted he was relieved to finally make his first Newcastle United start in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff victory over Qarabag.

The tie was effectively over before a ball was kicked at St James' Park after last week’s 6-1 first leg win in Baku, and it certainly was within six minutes of kick-off thanks to quickfire goals from Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

Camilo Duran and Elvin Jafarguliyev scored either side of Sven Botman’s second-half header to make things interesting, but ultimately the Magpies progressed 9-3 on aggregate.

Ireland U21 left back Murphy spent a period on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season but has been part of Howe’s squad this term.

“It’s not been an easy season for me,” he told Prime Video afterwards.

“I haven’t played much football but I’ve always known that there’s been faith in me to come on and produce, and whenever I’m called upon I’ll do a job for the team.

“And the lads have been great with me, not playing, they’ve always said, ‘Just keep the head, just keep training hard and you’ll eventually get your chance’ and that’s what tonight was for.” 

Speaking to pundit Wayne Rooney, the man given his LOI debut by John Caulfield confessed he had some early butterflies.

“I think you always don’t enjoy the start.

“The ball went over my head literally five seconds in, I was thinking ‘Aw no like’ but then once the game goes on you start to enjoy it and you start to settle in and get on the ball and stuff.

“Ultimately you don’t know how many Champions League games you’re going to play in your life so you have to enjoy it.”

