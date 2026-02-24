Vinicius Junior incident is opportunity in fight against racism – Alvaro Arbeloa

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has urged UEFA to “seize this opportunity” to show it is serious in fighting racism following the alleged abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior.

Real forward Vinicius claimed he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni shortly after scoring the only goal in last week’s Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg between the clubs in Lisbon.

Argentinian winger Prestianni, who denied the allegation, has been handed a one-game provisional ban by UEFA and will miss Wednesday evening’s second leg in Madrid.

“We are facing a great opportunity to make a significant step forward in the fight against racism,” Arbeloa said at a press conference on Tuesday, according to Real’s website.

“UEFA has always been a strong advocate in the fight against racism, and now they have the opportunity not to leave it as just a slogan or a nice banner before matches.

“I hope they seize this opportunity.”

Vinicius, 25, was shown a yellow card for celebrating in front of Benfica’s supporters after his 50th-minute goal.

Speaking after the game, Benfica boss Jose Mourinho said he believed the Brazil international acted disrespectfully and incited the crowd.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Vinicius’ celebration does not justify racism.

“Mourinho is Mourinho and, as a coach, you defend your club and what your player has told you,” said Courtois.

“What disappoints me is using Vini’s celebration. He didn’t do anything wrong. He celebrated as many opponents have done against us because when they score against us, the euphoria is double or triple.

“It’s happened, and we need to move on. We cannot justify an alleged act of racism with a celebration.”

Arbeloa called Vinicius a “fighter” and backed him to show he is among the world’s best players during the return match at Santiago Bernabeu.

“Vini Junior has always shown great courage and character,” said Arbeloa.

“Anyone in his situation, I don’t know how they would react. He has always done so bravely, showing tremendous personality.

“That has always been his response, and it always will be because he is a fighter.

“Tomorrow he will come out to fight and play a great match, showing that he is one of the best players on the planet.”

Last week’s match was halted for 10 minutes after Vinicius alerted referee Francois Letexier to the incident, before his team-mates temporarily left the pitch.

There were also reports of racist gestures in the stands at Estadio da Luz.

UEFA said further punishment could be handed out to Prestianni following a full investigation by an ethics and disciplinary inspector.

Benfica president Rui Costa insisted the 20-year-old winger is “anything but racist” and announced his club has appealed against the suspension.

“I’m not on the pitch to know what was said or not said but as you can imagine, in a situation like that, a lot is said,” Costa told reporters at Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport en route to Madrid, according to Benfica’s website.

“But we believe in our player’s word, because more than that, we know the players we have at home.

“Prestianni is being crucified as a racist person, and I can guarantee that he is anything but racist, and that is why we have such confidence in him as a player.”

Mourinho, who was roundly criticised for his comments about the incident, will not conduct a customary pre-match press conference.

Costa added: “We have filed an appeal because we believe that nothing has been proven and therefore, there is no justification for the player’s absence from this game.”